Bears 2020 vision: Cornerbacks are as solid as any unit in the National Sport depth map

In the National Football League, teams can never have enough cornerbacks.

Even with the seemingly new trend this season towards dominant floor games, a number of the most productive quarterbacks and passport crimes in the history of the NFL are currently active.

With Julio Jones, DeAndre Hopkins, Michael Thomas and Tyreek Hill, to name but a few, who set new records every Sunday, this is also a golden era for the WR position.

Fortunately for the bears, they’re in pretty good shape … but you never have too many good cornerbacks.

Kyle Fuller is currently one of the best corners in the game, an 2018 first team All Pro who has returned to the Pro Bowl this season.

His interceptions were paralyzed, but there are very few players who play as confidently and safely as Fuller, who literally single-handedly saved the wins in Denver and Detroit.

Prince Amukamara continues to play one of the best football players of his career and is good enough that the teams are occasionally forced to play fullers – even if they prefer not to.

Buster Skrine had a really solid season in the slot, his first with the bears, and it was primarily the game of these three that allowed the defense to score 9th against the pass and 8th on average per pass win.

Kevin Toliver seems ready to push Amukamara for his job while the bears are still fascinated by second-year substitute Michael Joseph and newcomers Duke Shelley and Stephen Denmark are stuck behind the talent in front of them.

Each of them is under contract for 2020.

2019 fact: The biggest decline the bears saw on both sides of the ball from 12: 4 to 2018 was the interception of distances from 27 in 18 to just 10 in the past season.

Bear’s corner kicks had 12 of the 27 picks in 2018, when Fuller led the team – and shared the lead – with seven, Amukamara had three, and Nickel went Bryce Callahan had the other two.

In 2019, the bear corners were combined for only three interceptions, all from Fuller.

The fact that the drop in the security position was almost as steep from eight interceptions in 2019 to four in the last year suggests that pressure / pass rush was as much a concern as cornering. After scoring 50 sacks in 2018, the bears only made it to 32 last season, and it was a big problem not playing nearly as often at the top.

Cap-commitment: The bears have pledged $ 35.5 million for secondary school in 2020, which is 16.45 percent of their total cap, which puts them in sixth place in the NFL.

However, this is hampered by the new order just placed with Eddie Jackson, making him the highest-paid security in the league.

Nevertheless, Fuller is the eighth highest-paid corner of the league with an average of $ 13.5 million / year, Amukamara in 18th place with $ 9 million and Skrine in 34th place with NFL.

With Toliver having more needs elsewhere, and despite his large presence in the locker room and leadership, seems to be willing to do more, Amukamara is a potential fatality before his 31-year contract season.

Low season needs (1 lowest, 5 highest): The need of the bears on the corner is currently a 2, but it will be a 3 if they move on from Amukamara.

Available prospects to look at: It’s not a good year looking for promising young players to choose from, and if Amukamara is a cap victim, this is the only way the bears can afford it.

If it isn’t, they won’t look.

On day 3 of the design, the bears would be most likely to look for corners and Troy Pride Jr. (Notre Dame), Lamar Jackson (Nebraska), Lavert Hill (Michigan), Jaron Bryant (Fresno State), A.J. Green (Oklahoma State) and Tariq Castro-Fields (Penn State) are just a few names to keep an eye on.

