Bears 2020 vision: safety dance? If you want, you can leave your friends behind National Sports

If everything went right for the bears in 2018, the subsequent handling of the security position shows that even their most famous trains went wrong last season.

When Ha Ha Clinton-Dix closed a $ 3 million one-year deal to replace the far more expensive Adrian Amos and reunite All Pro Eddie Jackson with his ex-Alabama teammate, Ryan Pace came on the scene ,

Instead, pairing two natural free spins prevented both from fully exploiting their game potential, which was essentially the theme for the entire defense under Chuck Pagano in year 1, when the bears stayed damn well but weren’t nearly as dynamic.

Jackson and Clinton-Dix were still having good seasons. The local star made his contract the largest security contract in NFL history in terms of annual average salary, and Packers’ former classic is almost certainly not going to accept signing another one-year proof-it deal when he returns the open market in March.

But when the bears return to an elite game unit next season, it will be in part due to the fact that Jackson is free again to run around in space and haggle the ball, probably with a new running mate.

2019 fact: Thanks largely to their last line of defense, the bears made fewer explosive passing games (47) than any other NFL club except three. They also had fewer interceptions (7) than any other club than four. This was of course not only the business card of Jackson and Clinton-Dix, but also of Pagano and the new second coach Deshea Townsend.

Jackson and Clinton-Dix each contributed only two interceptions, with both of Clinton-Dix choosing in week 3 and Jackson in the last five games. But both were strong in coverage, where Clinton-Dix reduced his allowable yards per goal by two points (from 8.5 two seasons to 6.5 yards last year) and Jackson only 5.4 yards / goal on the way according to the lowest percentage of completion over allowed ESPN, the expectation and the least number of airfields exceeded exceeds the expectation of an NFL defender.

Jackson’s cover ability was evident when he descended from his first team All-Pro nod in 2018. The most pleasant surprise for him was the tackler he was asked to do much more – and closer to the line – than the Clinton-Dix season, in which his share of missed duels, according to the Pro Football Reference, increased by more than two percentage points from 17 , 7 has decreased to 15.5. The number of Clinton-Dix rose from 8.8 to 10.3, but he finished third in a duel (78) and resolved the same number of passes (5) as Jackson.

Cap-commitment: You allocated only 2.35 percent of the total projected security cap, but the bears have currently signed only one starter and two players. Jackson’s extension is guaranteed to be $ 33 million, but a manageable $ 3.7 million will benefit from this year’s cap.

demand level (Lowest value 1, highest value 5): The bears obviously need more than the youngest futures signer Kentrell Brice in the room next to Jackson, so we call this a 3.5. Why not higher Like Clinton-Fix, Deon Bush is an upcoming free agent, but he should be light enough to re-sign if the bears want it – and we think it is smart to a limited extent because of its untapped upward run and good run as an interim starter would be opportunities. He is more natural than Clinton-Dix and plays an assertive role near the penalty area that could highlight Jackson’s excellent reach, ball skills, and instincts. He was one of the stars of the last offseason before sporadically playing on the defensive.

If the bears decide not to sign Bush again, they may be relying on Jackson to provide enough flexibility so Pagano can turn on a newcomer and only ask him to play physical and rock-hard balls while covering limited ground ,

Available prospects to look at: We don’t expect it, but what if they could follow last year’s formula – cheaply write off an earlier first round – and add ex-robber Karl Joseph? His sturdy style would complement Jackson well, but unlike Clinton-Dix, has raised durability issues.

It is more likely that on day 3 of the draft, the bears will place emphasis on a position that Kam Chancellor clone Jeremy Chinn of southern Illinois could fit in nicely. Day 2 too rich for security? If not, given Ryan Pace’s affinity for small school prospects with big traits, we wouldn’t think that Lenoir-Rhyne’s Senior Bowl participant Kyle Duggar would also be present.

