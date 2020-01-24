Bears Announce Average Season Ticket Price Increase of 3.9 Percent in 2020 | National sport

In a letter sent to season ticket holders this week, Bears chairman George McCaskey said that season ticket prices in all areas of Soldier Field will rise in 2020 after three of the past five years no increases were made.

The price increases will range between 1.6 and 5.3 percent, with an average total increase of 3.9 percent in 2020. Non-club seats will experience an average peak of 4.3 percent while club seats increase an average of 3.3 percent increase.

McCaskey opens the letter and thanks the fans for participating in the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the franchise. He cites the Bears100 Convention, unveils the Walter Payton and George Halas statues outside of Soldier Field, and cuts the band of the team’s fitness complex in Vernon Hills as “three examples” of centered celebrations to our appreciation for your continued support and passion to show throughout the year. “

McCaskey shares disappointment that the on-field product “does not live up to expectations” and adds that “it is imperative to thoroughly analyze what went wrong” in order to make corrections and bring the bears to their intended goal to come “bring a” world championship back to Chicago. “

Regarding the bills for the higher season tickets sent in the coming weeks, McCaskey recognizes the opportunities you have to spend your disposable income and we hope that you have seen value in your commitment to us. We promise to work hard on it We offer you a product that you are proud of both in the field and outside. We will continue to strive to provide you with a great experience all year round. “

The bears ended coach Matt Nagy’s second season 8-8 after winning NFC North for the first time since 2010, the year of their last playoff win.

