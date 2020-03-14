Bears cost-free company primer 2020: Five QBs most likely to be part of team

The Bears want to push Mitch Trubisky with a quarterback they obtain, possibly in no cost agency or the draft. Right here are the 5 most very likely quarterbacks to land in Chicago:

1. Andy Dalton — He checks all the packing containers, acquiring begun 133 game titles and owning performed beneath new Bears coordinator Bill Lazor. But is he any superior? And will the Bengals be ready to trade him, or really should the Bears hope they minimize him with just one yr still left on his offer?

2. Circumstance Keenum — He’s Dalton Lite, having started 62 game titles in his occupation. New tight ends coach Clancy Barone was on the Vikings’ staff members when Keenum experienced his greatest season in 2017, publishing a 98.3 passer rating and going 11-3.

3. Nick Foles — The previous Tremendous Bowl MVP has performed the function of QB2 with aplomb throughout his job and is tight with Bears mentor Matt Nagy and new quarterbacks mentor John DeFilippo. But he’s owed so significantly income in his failed commencing gig — his cap strike is additional than $22 million in 2020 — that the Jaguars would have to connect a draft select to trade him to the Bears.

4. Marcus Mariota — He and Mitch Trubisky share an agency, and it almost certainly doesn’t want two quarterbacks fighting for the exact same job. But until Mariota is promised a starting up occupation in other places, the Bears can supply him a improved possibility than most teams. His good perspective is a as well as, thinking of the emphasis the Bears set on the chemistry of the quarterbacks home.

5. Derek Carr — It would be tricky for the Bears to do far better than introducing Carr, but the Raiders require to be enthusiastic to trade him 1st. Bears admirers really should root for them to land Brady.

QB merry-go-round

The NFL by no means has viewed so many substantial-profile absolutely free-agent quarterbacks. Below are the situations all over the league Bears lovers will have to check:

Patriots — Will they re-sign Tom Brady, or will the 42-yr-aged go away the only staff he has regarded?

Buccaneers — Following Jameis Winston threw for a league-large 5,109 yards and 30 interceptions very last year, the Bucs could look for out new Florida resident Philip Rivers.

Chargers — They could glance to make a splash right before moving into their new stadium — or they could draft Rivers’ substitute with the No. 6 decide.

Titans — Ryan Tannehill led the league in passer ranking previous time and is qualified for the franchise tag.

Panthers — Cam Newton’s not nutritious plenty of to trade just still. Will new coach Matt Rhule usher him out by signing a veteran?

Raiders — They’re going to Las Vegas this season, and coach Jon Gruden is notoriously picky about quarterbacks. Time to trade Derek Carr?

Colts — Jacoby Brissett inherited the commencing occupation right after Andrew Luck’s shock retirement and was completely normal. Is Rivers a much better healthy?

Finest of the rest

The major 3 no cost brokers at the Bears’ other top parts of need:

Restricted conclusion: Falcons’ Austin Hooper, Colts’ Eric Ebron and ex-Packer Jimmy Graham

Cornerback: Cowboys’ Byron Jones, Broncos’ Chris Harris and Titans’ Logan Ryan

Guard: Redskins’ Brandon Scherff, Patriots’ Joe Thuney and Lions’ (and Marmion Academy’s) Graham Glasgow

Safety: Saints’ Vonn Bell and 49ers’ (and NIU alum) Jimmie Ward and ex-Dolphin Reshad Jones