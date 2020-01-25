Bears fans should view these 4 Pro Bowl players in other teams

ORLANDO, Fla. – None of the Bears’ three Pro Bowl participants could touch the ball on Sunday. Return ace Cordarrelle Patterson plays in an all-star game that has banned kickoffs, while security Eddie Jackson and cornerback Kyle Fuller are defenders.

However, Bears fans have plenty to watch when the NFC plays the AFC at 2 p.m. Sunday at Camping World Stadium:

• Deshaun Watson. The Quarterback Gods have already conspired to drive Bears fans crazy. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP last year, threw the Bears in December and plays in the Super Bowl next week.

Would it be a surprise if Watson won the Pro Bowl MVP? The Texan quarterback does not start for the AFC – that honor goes to the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson – but he thinks he will march his team to a certain point. The game has a top / bottom of 51.

That would give Bears CEO Ryan Pace another reason to regret his decision to trade in one place for drafting Mitch Trubisky No. 2 in the 2017 draft. The Chiefs took Mahomes 10th and the Texans wrote the Clemson star 12th.

Watson pitched for 4,165 yards and 3,852 this season last year. Both brands are better than the Bears franchise.

• Austin Hooper. The bears must give a tight end this season. Hooper, who wants to become a free agent, unless the Falcons give him the franchise tag, is the best available. He took an average of 60.5 yards per game last season, the fifth most in narrow endings.

“I just let my agent handle the entire process,” said Hooper Saturday after training. “At the moment I’m just having fun in the Pro Bowl. I’m not thinking too much about a particular team. I’m enjoying the experience. When a free desk is opened, we’ll see how it all goes.”

The bears cannot count on Trey Burton to return at full strength, but must regard it as found money if he does. With former second-round pick Adam Shaheen playing his way to irrelevance, the bears figure to add at least a tight end. Signing a free agent would be a faster solution than the concept, given how difficult the position is to learn in the schedule of coach Matt Nagy.

Hooper and Chargers tight end Hunter Henry are among the top of their free agent class. The bears may not be able to afford it either.

“I’m definitely a little nervous,” said Hooper. “I don’t know what my future holds. I am not where I will be in the entire country. I take it every day and enjoy it.”

• Kenny Golladay. The St. Rita High School and NIU alum became a full-fledged star in 2019, grabbed league-high 11 touchdowns and finished seventh with 1,190 receiving yards. The recipient of Lions has covered it by being named this week after his first Pro Bowl, replacing Chris Godwin, the bookier, who is injured.

Even Bears fans who are upset about Allen Robinson’s stomp cannot argue against the inclusion of Golladay, given that he played eight games with a back-up quarterback. Gollday should be able to show off Russell Wilson, Drew Brees and Kirk Cousins ​​below the center on Sunday.

• Ryan Tannehill. The quarterback starts Sunday’s game on the bench – the same place where he sat to start the Titans season. When Marcus Mariota finally came out of the flame, Tannehill went 7-3 as starter for the regular season, won two play-off games and is now entrenched as the starter of the Titans.

He is a walking reminder of the value of an experienced quarterback – and the pressure the bears have to find this out of season.