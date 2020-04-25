Bears go nearby, draft TE Cole Kmet with 43rd decide on get Utah CB with 50th select

Cole Kmet’s NFL dream came legitimate Friday night.

Kmet, a 2017 St. Viator graduate who just done his junior period at Notre Dame, was selected by his hometown Chicago Bears with the 43rd pick.

















































The 6-foot-6, 260-pound tight stop was ecstatic to listen to his named called on the NFL Draft demonstrate, which was done pretty much and aired by ABC

“This is awesome,” Kmet explained to the Day-to-day Herald moments following the choose was declared. “This is just great.”

With their 50th pick, the Bears loaded a large have to have by drafting Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Above three seasons with the Utes, Johnson was qualified 190 times on 1.256 coverage snaps. He authorized just 93 catches for 1,009 yards, a few touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. He never ever authorized an opponent passer rating greater than 57.6, and very last time, on passes of 10 or more air yards, he gave up just 4 receptions on 31 targets.

As for Kmet, who declared in January he was foregoing his senior year at Notre Dame, he caught 60 passes for just about 1,000 yards in his Notre Dame vocation. Kmet missed the initially two video games of the 2019 college season owing to a damaged collarbone, ending the yr with 43 catches for 515 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Also a standout baseball player who at one particular time was a top rated MLB prospect, Kmet was a Day-to-day Herald All-Spot baseball captain and athlete of the 12 months in 2017, following main St. Viator to the Class 3A state championship.

















































He appeared in 30 video games as a aid pitcher at Notre Dame during his freshman yr, but was constrained to eight games his sophomore yr because of to an elbow injuries.

Kmet’s father Frank, a 1988 Hersey graduate who led the Huskies to the 1987 Class 6A condition title and then performed at Purdue, was a fourth-spherical draft pick by Buffalo in 1992. He failed to make it to an active NFL roster but did land on a couple of follow squads. He signed as a cost-free agent with the Bears in 1993 in advance of getting reduce.

Cole Kmet’s uncle, Jeff Zgonina, graduated from Carmel High College in Mundelein and played in the NFL for 17 seasons with 7 unique groups from 1993 through 2009. He is a defensive line mentor for Washington.















































