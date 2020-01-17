Bears Legends Covert, Sprinkle Elected in the 2020 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020 National sport

Bear legends Jimbo Covert and Ed Sprinkle were named high-ranking members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 20-year anniversary class on Wednesday.

Covert was the bears’ starting shot for nine seasons (1983-91), the first four of which paved the way for Walter Payton and the NFL’s leading assault. In 1983, Covert was voted sixth overall in the design by Pitt. He was a day 1 starter, twice All Pro and a member of the All Decade team of the NFL of the 80s.

“It’s just a great honor,” Covert said on WSCR 670-AM on Wednesday after receiving the call from Hall of Fame President David Baker.

“I’m almost speechless. Usually I’m not like that, but it definitely happened today.”

Covert was far from exceeding the big expectations of moving on to Jim McMahon’s blind team in the first round and anchoring a unit that was banned from the largest return in NFL history.

“A lot was expected of me and I felt like I had a lot to do,” he said. “I did my best.”

Covert is the fifth member of the legendary 1985 Bears entering Canton. He retired after nine seasons due to a chronic back injury.

Fellow Hall of Famer and former teammate Richard Dent said Covert was the best he competed against last summer.

“In order not to have an (’85 Bears) offensive lineman as Hall of Famer – people assume that Walter Yards would win without anyone blocking,” said Dent. … “I think it is undoubtedly worth having a man like Jimbo Covert who happens to be on my team. I knew that I would be better suited to nobody than him. … I do not play a favor for me. I just know I wouldn’t see this guy week after week. I’m glad he was on my team. “

Sprinkle, who was called the “meanest man in football”, played with the bears all 12 of his NFL seasons (1944-55) and was once described by George Halas as “the greatest Passrusher I’ve ever seen”. The fiery end of the defensive was voted four Pro Bowls and the All Decade team of the NFL in the 1940s and was a member of the 1946 Bears World Cup team. He died in 2014 at the age of 90.

Covert and Sprinkle were chosen from among 20 high-ranking finalists who played for the last time more than 25 years ago by a special Blue Ribbon panel last week. The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomes a 20-member “Centennial Slate” this year, which commemorates the league’s 100th anniversary.

Covert and Sprinkle are the 29th and 30th ex-bears in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which leads the NFL.

Visit ProFootballWeekly.com | Show latest E-Edition