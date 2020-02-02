Bears’ Mike Ditka, Devin Hester, Virginia McCaskey in the spotlight at Super Bowl LIV

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The bears had a strong presence in the Super Bowl despite not being in the game, and former coach Mike Ditka pulled a roar out of the crowd at Hard Rock Stadium when he was shown on a big screen in a pre-game celebration for the NFL 100 team.

The competition grouped honorees by team or category, and included Ditka with Junior Seau, Joe Schmidt and Dick Butkus as players whose names “just sound like football”.

Former Bear star Devin Hester, who is eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2022, was one of 14 players, “who can do something special every time they touch the ball.”

Ditka and Hester were the only former bears on the field for the presentation. The Bears had selected six other players for the all-time team: Butkus, Gale Sayers, George Halas, Doug Atkins, Bill Hewitt, and Dan Fortmann.

McCaskey filmed her part of the video with Peyton Manning, “Mean” Joe Greene and Bunchie Young in Halas Hall.

Bear owner Virginia McCaskey, who watched the game from a suite and took a selfie with Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury and owner Michael Bidwill, also appeared in the pre-game hype.

The NFL introduced the game with a video starring 12-year-old footballer and YouTube sensation Bunchie Young who ended up with McCaskey, flanked by Peyton Manning and “Mean” Joe Greene who handed him a ball and said, “Know what to do, “Before he ran the field with dozens of children to get the crowd going.

The McCaskey part was filmed two weeks earlier at the Walter Payton Center, a Bears spokesperson said. Greene, Manning and Young traveled to Lake Forest to face her for a green screen.