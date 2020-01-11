Bears Offseason Primer: A Look at the Biggest Needs, Likely Resources, and Data Fans Need to Know Nationally

Loading...

Given a critical off-season for the current regime and as a result of the franchise’s decline after four victories in 2019, the bears have many needs but no abundance of resources to address them.

According to the latest NFLPA report, they are expected to be in the lower half of the top-tier league, currently close to $ 14.1 million, disregarding Kyle Long’s upcoming retirement and the associated $ 8 million in relief it.

The Bears draft pick in the first round (No. 19 in the overall ranking) for the second season in a row belongs to the Raiders as the last key compensation in the Khalil Mack trade, so that Ryan Pace currently only has two top 100 selections – No. 43 and 50, the former comes back from black and silver as the Mack sweetener.

Chicago’s third place finisher is in Oakland, um, also in Vegas, and the fourth place finisher belongs to Bill Belichick’s patriots as part of David Montgomery’s trade fee. However, the bears are expected to score their first equalizer after more than a decade. Comp guru Nick Korte of Overthecap.com is planning a quarter-finalist for Adrian Amos.

The bears also have an extra five-round (from the Raiders), probably two six-rounds (theirs and the setback in the Jordan Howard deal that could have made them the fifth-round of the Eagles if Howard hadn’t missed six games with a pre-exit injury offensive) and a seventh.

The bears are already busy planning the free agents and will be heading to the Senior Bowl in Mobile in two weeks, where as always, many eyes will be on the quarterbacks, including this year: Heisman second Jalen Hurts, potential first-round picks Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, and Air Raid student Anthony Gordon from the State of Washington, among others.

Chicago hasn’t designed a quarterback called Trubisky since Pace said in his introductory press conference over five years ago that he supports the Ron Wolf philosophy of choosing one every year. Even with limited ammunition stock, Pace’s Bears are undoubtedly on the market to get several passersby out of the contract with Chase Daniel and Tyler Bray in this offseason.

The bears may be holding a press conference in the coming weeks to introduce their trainer additions, but our next confirmed opportunity to visit Pace and Matt Nagy will be at the start of the Indianapolis exploration combine on Monday. February 24th

The bears extended Eddie Jackson, but still have until the beginning of May to decide whether to exercise the fifth year 2021 option on Mitch Trubisky, a $ 25 million price that is only guaranteed for injury. There are also some contractual uncertainties regarding OLB Leonard Floyd, who will earn $ 13.2 million with his own option for the fifth year next season. But Floyd hit a three-bag career low in 2019, and although Ryan Pace Bears told coaches last week that they were “happy” with previous number 9 overall, as in the case of Trubisky, and how the team deals with QB space , Actions speak louder than words about Floyd.

Instead of his fifth-year option, the two sides may agree on an extension that lowers Floyd’s price tag but offers longer-term security, or the bears release Floyd, which allows both sides to test the market where tried and tested Pass Rushers abound.

How should bears prioritize all of the bookkeeping to improve their list? Starting Monday, Bears Insider will launch the first part of our daily position-by-position series, evaluating the strength and overall condition of each unit.

Spoiler: We believe that quarterback and tight end are Pace’s top priorities in the free agency space. An experienced buzzer and day-1 tight end starting at “Y” are an absolute must, while the design could offer better alternatives to tackle the offensive line of receivers broadly, outside pass rush and strong security.

Stay tuned to find the best free agents and the best bear prospects. Bears Insider has planned a lot of exciting content for the off-season so that our subscribers have fun long before the free agency starts (March 18) and the draft (April 23). The 2019 Bears season was far from having enough fun, and we are determined to help balance it out.

