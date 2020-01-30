Bears QB Mitch Trubisky has recently had a left shoulder operated national sport

The biggest off-season so far in Bears QB Mitch Trubisky’s young career began post-surgery rehabilitation to repair the partially torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson reported Wednesday.

Bear GM’s Ryan Pace left open the possibility that Trubisky would need surgery at his season-end press conference because of his injury to the Minnesota Vikings on September 29 when the quarterback tried to escape, but Star DE Danielle quickly collapsed into hunters ,

Trubisky, whose game dropped sharply this season after a 24-pass TD, 12-INT, 95.8-rated 2018 in his debut campaign in Matt Nagy’s offensive, only missed one start with the injury he suffered when the Bears first owned the ball Week 4 wins against rival Vikings. Coincidentally, Trubisky injured the Vikings two seasons ago when Pro Bowl S Harrison Smith’s late goal on the right shoulder and missed the following two games.

The average recovery time for Trubisky’s procedure, which is classified as minor according to the ESPN, is a few months. The question that remains to be answered is how big was the impact on Trubisky’s game last season when his rapid production was one of the most blatant declines (career-related 3.2 carry per game for an average of 12.9 yards out of 4, 9 to 30.1) two seasons ago).

Although Pace announced on December 31 that the bears are expecting Trubisky to start next season, he is expected to compete with at least two new entrants to the QB Corps and will no doubt be on a short leash.

The bears will have to decide in early May whether to exercise their fifth year option on Trubisky in 2021 at a guaranteed price of over $ 25 million, which is guaranteed only for injuries. The Bears could theoretically exercise the option, but cut Trubisky before league year 2021 and not be on the hook for anything.

Pace was switched to Trubisky three years ago with the second overall win when acting MVP Patrick Mahomes and Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson remained on the board. What he’s doing next on the position is the Bears Offseason’s biggest question mark. Meanwhile, Trubisky will enter its fourth season after his first known bear operation.

