Bears to call Bill Lazor offensive coordinator

Two weeks to the day after firing offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich, the Bears found his replacement Monday, according to sources: Bill Lazor, whose last stop, a year ago, placed him in the same role with the Bengal.

Bear coach Matt Nagy, however, is still expected to name plays next year – a fact that finding the next coordinator made a complicated sale.

47-year-old Lazor has extensive experience working with quarterbacks – he has been position coach at the Bills, Redskins, Seahawks and Bengals, and the offensive coordinator for both the Bengals and the Dolphins – but it is what he did not do last year that follows a strange trend in the recruitment practices of the Bears. He is the third offensive coach the bears hired this month and who did not have a full-time NFL job last season. The team hired offensive line coach Juan Castillo and tight-end coach Clancy Barone – neither of whom worked for an NFL team in 2019 – earlier this month.

Lazor was promoted from Bengal’s quarterback coach to offensive coordinator early in the 2017 regular season, but did not return to Cincinnati after the team head coach fired Marvin Lewis a year ago.

During that time he taught quarterback Andy Dalton to a combination of 46 touchdowns, 23 interceptions and 5,886 passing yards. The connection of Lazor with 32-year-old Dalton is remarkable, given that the bears are out of season this season for someone like him – a veteran with novice experience who could be a legitimate challenge for Mitch Trubisky. With the Bengals expected to produce Joe Burrow No. 1 from LSU in April, Dalton is expected to be available this season.

The bears kept their coordinator calm, but they were interested in Pat Shurmur, who was fired two weeks ago as head coach of the Giants. Shurmur landed in Denver, however, after head coach Vic Fangio decided to change course and fire his coordinator late Sunday. Shurmur will be able to name his own pieces there.