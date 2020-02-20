[Bears to sign tight close Demetrius Harris]

The Bears reportedly are signing Demetrius Harris, who played restricted conclusion for the Chiefs beneath Matt Nagy, to a a single-12 months deal.

The six-seven, 230-pounder expended the very first 5 decades of his occupation with the Chiefs, which include 4 though Nagy was working on the team’s offensive employees. The Browns signed him to a two-12 months, $six million offer very last calendar year but cut him previously this 7 days. The 28-12 months-outdated previous Wisconsin-Milwaukee basketball participant caught 15 passes for 149 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season in Cleveland. He has 72 catches for 754 yards in his job.

The Bears are determined for restricted-conclusion depth just after Trey Burton was hampered all very last time next groin medical procedures. He caught 14 passes for 84 yards prior to landing on injured reserve. Adam Shaheen and Ben Braunecker, who commenced the season as the team’s second- and third-string restricted ends, also completed the season on IR. The Bears had six tight ends catch a move past yr, and none completed with additional than 14 catches or 91 yards.

The Bears think Burton will be far better this season soon after he had operation in the labrum on his hip. Nonetheless, they determine to go after more tight-close depth when totally free agency starts March 18 and all over again in the April draft. They’ll get an up-near glance at limited end prospects at following week’s blend.

NFL Network initial described the shift.