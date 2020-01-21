Bears wide receiver gifts Super Bowl trip to young father who helped his struggling mother

Lamar Jackson, 24, from Auburn-Gresham, goes to the Super Bowl. His mother is too.

“I can’t believe it. I’m so excited,” Jackson said, hearing that he was gifted with the journey of a lifetime Monday, when Chicago Bears called Broad Receiver Allen Robinson.

Jackson and his 47-year-old mother, Tatansha Spencer-Jackson, were summoned by Sheldon Smith, founder of the 10-year non-profit organization that turned boys into men and then fathers, at The Dovetail Project’s Grand Crossing offices. since March 2010.

Jackson is about to become a father, his baby girl on February 9. In preparation, the first father enrolled in Dovetail, a program that uses a 12-week curriculum made with input from experts from the University of Chicago, to educate young black men at risk of 17 to 24 years of age with, life and work willingness skills and tools to avoid the legal system.

Jackson graduated from the program in December. He was one of 13 dovetail students gifted with $ 1,000 each at Christmas, also from a member of the Bears, who adopted the organization last fall and recently included them in a commercial in honor of the 100th season of the Bears milestone. That bear wanted to remain anonymous.

But after Jackson turned around and gave half of that gift to his mother, who suffers from chronic ulcerative colitis, often misses work and struggles with bills after the death of Jackson’s stepfather a year ago, it attracted the extra greatness.

“He told Lamar that he was so proud of him that he had given part of his gift to his mother, and that he therefore had another gift for Lamar and his mother,” said Smith, of Avalon Park, who was CNN Honored in 2016 as a finalist on the ‘CNN Heroes’ TV special, it annually recognizes individuals with remarkable humanitarian contributions to their communities.

Robinson gave the mother and son two tickets for the game in Miami, and will cover all costs – flight, hotel, etc., along with a stipend for spending money.

Lamar Jackson [24] and mother Tatansha Spencer-Jackson [47] from Auburn-Gresham go to Super Bowl LIV in Miami, all costs are paid. It is thanks to Bears broad receiver Allen Robinson through The Dovetail Project, that teaches young men to be better fathers. “I’m ecstatic. I couldn’t stop crying,” Jackson’s mother said. Photo supplied

“I was speechless. Oh my lord, I can’t find the words to express my gratitude,” said the mother, who has four other adult children. “I am ecstatic. I couldn’t stop crying. I have never been to a football match in a lifetime. It will be an experience for both of us. “

Smith’s program has received much praise over the years, a favorite of those who believe that young fathers should be part of the solution to tackle challenges that harass single-parent families. Former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama personally donated $ 15,000 to the organization last month to help Dovetail achieve a matching $ 25,000 gift challenge from the Joseph and Bessie Feinberg Foundation.

The 13 students each gave $ 1,000 from the bears and attended a practice in Halas Hall in October. Dovetail, which has served 500 young men so far, graduated on December 20 at the 20th class of 46 students at DuSable Museum, helping them get jobs and G.E.D. to keep.

Smith has followed in the footsteps of many of the young men who serve his organization and launched the program to break a cycle that almost caught him as a youth. He grew up in Woodlawn, one of his mother’s five children, who had her first child at the age of 14, her last at the age of 21. His parents separated when he was in primary school; his father, in and out of his life.

Lamar Jackson, 24, and mother Tatansha Spencer-Jackson, 47, from Auburn-Gresham, learned in a FaceTime call Monday that Bears broad receiver Allen Robinson is sending them to Super Bowl LIV in Miami next month. Jackson graduated from The Dovetail Project in December, a 10-year-old non-profit adopted by bears who teaches young men to be better fathers.

He had been a good child who had stayed on track until the second year of high school, where he had even been a starting middle linebacker with the football team. But at the age of 16, after hanging around with the wrong people, he was arrested for armed robbery. Because of its excellent condition, the judge agreed that it was a deviation.

He pleaded guilty of the slightest violation of aggravated robbery, and after five months left the prison, went back and graduated from high school with carpentry certification and enrolled in the community school. He had his daughter at the age of 19 and realized that he knew nothing about parenting. His journey led him to want to help others like Jackson with similar paths.

“I learned so much through the program. The biggest thing they’ve taught me about fatherhood is that it’s just the most important thing,” said Jackson, who lives with his girlfriend and works full-time as a security guard.

“With the baby coming, I couldn’t have helped my mother as much as I wanted, so I saw the $ 1,000 as an opportunity to pick up that slack for her. There are still guys like me here with such values, but it makes me feel good to be recognized. “