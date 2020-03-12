Bertit Records New Artist Mark Barson’s Sunday Exercise – Author / Musical Reviewer Mark Barton (Unfortunately, he died after a long battle with lung cancer last month).

Mark is the champion of several underground bands internationally and internationally, while the album features artists and bands that have been reviewed, supported and encouraged by Mark’s writings. It’s a small compliment from some of the artists, bands and labels that Mark’s album supports.

The artists, the passionate eggs, the zoo joy addict, Big cool, Kiran Leonard, the moon duo, JD Mehrer,

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, thank God, John 3:16, Needle to Bug, Harold Nano, Yellow 6, Ian, Fortadex, Bordeaux, Polyps and Rothko.

All participating artists and bands contributed their songs in vain.

All proceeds from the album go to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Mark Barton’s “Sunday Practice” at Piggs Pigs Pigs Pigs

You can listen here and the album will be officially released on 27 March 2020.

The Bertit Records website is here: bearsuitrecords.webs.com You can follow it on Twitter like “BaarsuitRecords” and like on Facebook.

All words by Paul Scott-Bates. Much of Paul’s writing over the war is in the author’s record. Paul’s website is a popup and you can follow him on Twitter like @hiapop and on Facebook.

Related