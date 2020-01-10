Beat will not take place without drumming icon Neil Peart

Loading...

The perseverance of one artist over the other has always been difficult. Jimi Hendrix, Jerry Garcia and St. Vincent have a radically different aesthetic, so ranking seems downright stupid. If Miles Davis, Carole King and Janelle Monae have different goals, who can definitively say who is the better songwriter?

That said: Neil Peart was the world’s greatest drummer.

You can discuss this with me. You can’t claim that 10 million children from the 70s are baked and “2112” blown in rusted vans with airbrush.

As both the drummer and the primary lyricist for Rush, Peart took over his trio from heavy blues rock to prog-overlords. Along the way, Peart – who died 67 years earlier this week of brain cancer – inspired a loyalty that made Beatlemania look tame.

“He was driving in this small sports car, drums hanging from every angle,” said bass player / singer Geddy Lee, recalling when Peart came for an audition to replace the original drummer John Rutsey. “He comes in, this big goofy man with a small drum kit, and Alex and I thought he was an idiot from the country. Then he sat down behind this set and pummeled the drums – and we. As far as I’m concerned, he was hired from the moment he started playing. “

Rock snobs maintain that Peart has added too much bombast and flash to the jig set by the Who’s Keith Moon and John Bonham from Led Zeppelin. In addition, they miss the pure joy of the Rush engine: your soul is cold if you do not switch off the air drums when you catch the last 20 seconds of “Limelight”. They also miss the reach of Peart.

In the 1970s the world ruled great. The excesses of the 60s seem utterly strange in comparison with the fire-breathing, blood-breathing by KISS, faux-satanism by Black Sabbath and guitar construction by Van Halen. In this new landscape, Rush became kings by limiting their exuberance to music. Instead of gimmicks and sulfur, Rush built small symphonies from thick bass lines, guitar craziness and melodies, and carefully composed drum parts often played at a speed that no one could have imagined.

“Neil is the most air-drum-to-drummer of all time,” said police drummer Stewart Copeland. “Neil pushes that band, which has a lot of musicality, crammed many ideas into every eight bars, but it keeps it right, which is important. And he can do that while doing all kinds of cool (expletive). “

But Peart shaped a band that often threatened to leave the pop songs for prog overtures. The most famous songs from Rush follow a tight template: come in, get loud, make a statement, leave. Few songs embody the fear of youth and the overwhelming weight of normality such as “Tom Sawyer” and “Subdivisions.” Yes, he became a science fiction geeky, but his play and writing has never strayed far from the visceral pleasure of rock ‘n’ roll: in the (almost) simple ‘The Spirit of Radio’ he called the music ‘a gift without a prize. “

“I never wanted to betray the values ​​the 16-year-old had, never sold out, never bow to the man,” he told Rolling Stone in 2015. “A compromise is what I can never accept.”

Most bands can replace members. Van Halen can find new singers; the Who can continue with whatever rhythm section they choose. Rush died with Neil Peart. How can you replace the world’s greatest drummer? While 10 million stoners will shout at you: “That’s not possible!”