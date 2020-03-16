Beats by Dre releases Powerbeats earrings with Apple H1 chip, 15 hours battery life and more than $ 149 – tech

Apple’s Beats division has finally launched its brand new wire ears that have been subject to several leaks and rumors in recent weeks – Powerbeats 4 (or Powerbeats as the website mentions). The new earbuds have the same design as the previous earbuds, with cable connecting both the left and right side hooks.

This accessory is said to have improved battery life of up to 15 hours over Powerbeats 3 and has an IPX4 rating, making them sweat and water.

Like Powerbeats Pro, Powerbeats also has Apple’s H1 chip, which allows users to give “Hey Siri” voice commands. On the left ear, you have the power button, and on the right are the volume keys and the multifunction “b” button to control the audio playback. Charging is possible with the lightning cable inside the box. The list of websites also mentions the addition that it could take up to 1.5 hours to run in 5 minutes.

In terms of features, Powerbeats supports “audio sharing” which allows you to pair two sets of headsets on an iPhone. This is where additional microphones come in, creating a dual beam, a motion detection accelerometer and a speech detection accelerometer.

For now, you can get Powerbeats 4 in three colors, red, black and white in the US. The sale will officially start from March 18 and is priced at Rs 149, which roughly means Rs 11,000.

Powerbeats 4 (or only Powerbeats) fall below the Powerbeats Pro wireless ear slots in a row. The latter costs $ 250 and comes in more colors, less battery backup and the same Apple H1 chipset.

.