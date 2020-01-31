Beaumont Riot from 1943, when 200 black shops were destroyed, two died and 300 were arrested

How the Beaumont Uprising in 1943 led to the destruction of 200 black companies, the death of two and the arrest of 300

On June 15 and 16, 1943, there was another act of white aggression against black people, the so-called racial unrest.

The so-called Beaumont Uprising of 1943 was triggered by racist tensions that occurred in this Texas shipbuilding center during the Second World War. Pouring African American workers into industrial jobs at the Beaumont shipyard meant The white workers had now intensified competition when looking for jobs and securing jobs.

It was a situation that the whites despised, and when rumors spread that a black man had raped a white woman, disgruntled people thought the time was right to teach the “Ni – s a lesson”.

“On the evening of June 15, more than 2,000 workers and perhaps another 1,000 interested spectators marched towards the town hall. Ultimately, the leaderless and unorganized crowd can have reached 4,000. Even though The woman could not identify the suspect among the blacks The workers detained in the city prison split into small groups and began to break into shops in the black part of downtown Beaumont. With rifles, axes and hammers, they terrorized the black quarters in central and north Beaumont. Many black people were attacked, several restaurants and shops were ransacked, some buildings burned down and more than 100 houses ransacked. “

Shipyard Warkers, Beaumont, Texas, Ca. 1943

The uprising itself exploded on June 15, 1943, and most of the violence ended a day later. It didn’t matter that the local white woman who accused a black man of raping her was unable to do so identify their attacker from the number of black inmates in the city prison. The white shipyard workers had gone from the Pennsylvania Shipyard to the local prison, where they asked for the alleged suspect’s release. The prosecutor could not clearly identify himself.

Mayor George Gary called the Texas National Guard on the night of June 15, and incumbent governor A.M. Aiken Jr. declared Beaumont martial law. Around 1,800 guardsmen marched into Beaumont together with 100 state police officers and 75 Texas Rangers. Upon their arrival at 8:30 p.m. curfew was set up. The martial law declaration was revoked on June 20.

Two people were killed over the five-day period, and more died weeks later. 206 people were arrested and tried on June 20. only 29 were actually calculated with certain crimes, mostly assault and battery, unlawful gathering and arson. The rest of the arrested were released. No one was specifically held responsible for the deaths during the uprising. Although black and white workers returned to the Pennsylvania Shipyard, production in the region slowed for months.

via blackthen.com

“The rapid population growth led to forced integration

because the service facilities were not available to enable full deployment

Separation. The housing shortage was great and the races were forced to live

close. The blacks began to have access to the factories

partially qualified and qualified professions with which they compete

white workers. “

There was also a food shortage. Allotments and allotments

Cards were issued in Beaumont in 1941.

A regional one Ku Klux Klan rally This intersected with the annual celebration of June 19 and the struggle for food and housing and set the stage for what the head of the regional food administration would cause problems.

Jaytee Mattox was recorded in an audio interview saying, “They came by with their trucks and threw roaring bricks.”Ni-rs, go inside. “

The attack on blacks and companies was profound.

Little children didn’t get out of bed for days because they were

still scared.

The adults were no better. According to martial law

When lifted, thousands of blacks are said to have left the city

forever.

When it ended 200 companies were destroyed, 300 people arrested and 200 others injured.