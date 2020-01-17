‘beautiful eclectic atmospheric release with Bauhaus connections’

DARWIN

Occasionally there is something special on your lap, in more recent times two sonic wonders have landed in mine, the first was an LP called Starfishing from Darwin and the second was Fully Qualified Survivor by Michael Chapman. The first from 2012 and the last from about 40 years before both resonated. So Few Comets is the second album from the Californian singer / songwriter Darwin (Meiners). I expected (and hoped) for Starfishing (part two) but this did not arrive, which did arrive, but something very different.

God’s Country kicks off first, a hypnotic loop bass line (courtesy of David J – Bauhaus, Love and Rockets) leads to a tirade of America’s current ruling regime whose leader has a preference for tweeting lies or “fake news” again while he likes to call it. It is all there; the message is signed sealed and delivered. Darwin talks about the controversial wall, the seemingly endless, futile shootings at school, senseless racism …

“We will build a wall, Jesus loves the whitest of us all”

“Arm your teacher, as we preach online. There is a shooter with you in their eyes “

While God’s Land is building its climax in the midst of a hail of chopping staccato guitar and a chorus of “Re-tweet the lie, this is your country” Darwin still subconsciously manages to deliver such direct, non-nervous texts with a velvet voice.

Greed begins with a soundscape somewhat reminiscent of the atmosphere of Joy Division, lyrics that are delivered between keystrokes and an incredibly low rumbling bass line, while a powerful background choir sings “It’s greed, baby Oh, greed. It’s greed, baby greed. “ At first glance, this seems to be one of a few subdued pieces on So Few Comets, but I suspect he is going to climb and climb. Somewhere between song and spoken word, Darwin conveys his message.

“Look at you Mr. Red White and Blue” as Picture Frame thunders in, bragging a brilliant hook while textually, another not so subtle poke in today’s administration. A roaring beast full of low-end paint, there’s a great 3: 25s moment when the drum hits the hook, an immediate highlight of So Few Comets.

Ultimately, a bass-driven song that benefits immensely from a (sometimes almost elusive) brilliant background voice that flows in and out of the song, vocally a lot happens here in front as well as support, perhaps it is that ethereal background that actually carries this, so cleverly mixed that It is difficult to hear when they actually appear and withdraw. Darwin carries out his message sympathetically that one day the world will be united and that “even the sadest birds will sing ” of course we are waiting for that day …

War In Me has an atmosphere of nervous uncertainty, suggesting a disturbing calm before the storm, you feel that an attack is about to begin, it builds up to an incredible climax with different drums and various percussion that between them the horror of bomb attacks while tracer bullets and rapid fire rage at will. “This is my confession, played in reverse, I will be your blessing, I will be your curse” Pretty agile the line “Played backwards”is really … a subtle touch.

The first horde of swirling Warning up-tempo keys initially cancels this track, suggesting that it is going in a completely different direction, but the delivery of the lyrics immediately brings it back down, much as intended … a warning “Whatever will be there will be … we will see”. The undercurrent of a low melodic bass line is the subliminal main instrument here, even when the introduction of stabbing guitar chords and organ layers are turned on to give this power and body, it is still the bass that transmits.

Darwin returns to his characteristic velvet whisper for Going Still, as he plays tricks together layer by layer, sometimes dreamingly wandering through the left and right channels, which is actually a pleasant experience, and which is best enjoyed with headphones. But it is the last song on So Few Comets that speaks the loudest; this whole album has led to this moment – The Rose. “Exquisite” is the only word to describe this incredible song.

The devastation caused by the furious fires in 2017 left this beautiful California landscape as a reflection of a dry, deserted, bare, lifeless background once created by The Enola Gaye when she unleashed her deadly load on Hiroshima. The scene is set (and closes) by using a periodic field recording while guitars gently strum melancholic. The emotion, the sentiment and the passion are locked in for 53 seconds … finished beating, summarizing everything this song is trying to say, it doesn’t have to say anymore. Santa Rosa, California, 2017 “The devil” was indeed “in the wind”.

© Andrew J Brooksbank

