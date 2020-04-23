Beautiful Liverpool bust-up involving Steven Gerrard and El-Hadji Diouf detailed by ex-Crimson Florent Sinama-Pongolle

Previous Liverpool forward Florent Sinama-Pongolle has unveiled incredible aspects of a dressing space bust-up between El-Hadji Diouf and Steven Gerrard.

Diouf, whose dire spell at Anfield observed him rating just six ambitions in 80 appearances, has released a series of assaults on Gerrard given that leaving the club in 2005, accusing him of ‘killing’ the Merseyside club and staying ‘jealous’ of his talent.

El-Hadji Diouf has a very long-standing feud with Steven Gerrard

Anfield icon Gerrard designed a staggering 704 appearances for his boyhood club

And Sinama-Pongolle, who was component of the very same staff at Anfield beneath French boss Gerard Houllier, has recalled a 50 %-time row for the duration of a pre-time come upon that might have been the catalyst for the pair’s deep-rooted rivalry.

In an job interview with journalist Walid Acherchour, Sinama-Pongolle reported: “It was 50 %-time of a pre-year recreation. There was a struggle between Diouf and Gerrard. I was traumatised.

“Can you imagine the youthful types looking at this and considering that’s what gurus are like at that stage?

“At fifty percent-time, in the dressing space. Stevie G is all like ‘you have to move, you have to pass’ and [Diouf] just loses it.

“He did not speak English. His English was garbage. You know what he did? They hated every single other so a lot. Steven Gerrard comes, he insults Diouf, expressing: ‘Hey, you f*****’.

Florent Sinama-Pongolle, who designed 65 appearances for the Reds, reported Gerrard and Diouf ‘hated each individual other’

“And [Diouf] could not respond to, so he grabs Gerard Houllier and suggests: ‘Tell him, I’ll f*** his mum’. He came in and said: ‘I’m not his mate, I’ll do him in straight away’.”

Diouf, who also had spells at the likes of Bolton, Sunderland and Blackburn in the course of a troubled vocation, experienced several off-industry issues for the duration of his time in English soccer – which includes one particular incident the place he spat at a Celtic enthusiast.

When requested about his problems in 2017, Diouf reported: “Maybe they utilised to notify me something I did not want to listen to. I did that, I paid out and now it is concluded.”