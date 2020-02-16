[“beautiful-really-like-fantastic-life”-scores-crack-thirty-%-as-they-soar-to-new-all-time-large]

KBS’s “Beautiful Appreciate Superb Life” has broken past the 30 p.c barrier!

On February 16, the hottest episode of the popular weekend drama arrived at the spectacular milestone as it reached its optimum viewership ratings to date. In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the broadcast scored common nationwide ratings of 27.5 percent and 30.four %, breaking its preceding report of 29. percent (from January 5).

“Beautiful Adore Superb Life” is a romance drama about standard people today who have failed to attain their desires understanding to come across happiness in their unglamorous life. The drama stars Seol In Ah, Kim Jae Youthful, Jo Yoon Hee, Yoon Park, Oh Min Seok, and airs on Saturdays and Sundays at seven: 55 p.m. KST.

View the newest episode of “Beautiful Enjoy Fantastic Life” with English subtitles underneath!

Watch Now

Resource (1)