‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ stars unite for online performance during pandemic

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical production cast members and musicians from around the world provide a special collaboration for online audiences, reminding them that they are not alone during this isolated period. This performance, first premiered on Tuesday’s “CBS This Morning”, features 80 musical members and benefits the Actor’s Fund, a non-profit organization that helps actors and others in need.

“This is why we were put on earth to connect people,” said Brian Stokes Mitchell, a winner of the Tony Award, to Dr. John LaPoch of CBS News.

Mitchell is not only the president of a non-profit organization, but also a recovering COVID-19 patient. He pointed out that while the lights on Broadway were temporarily closed, it was not only actors who needed help, but also photographers, writers, producers, and “grips, gaffers and healthy people”.

“We’re all doing gig work,” he said.

The performance you can see entirely below is part of a musical about her life, featuring an artist playing the song “You’ve Got A Friend” written by Carol King. The inspirational idea was first born out of the show’s music director, Grammy winner Jason Howland.

“Many of us are not doctors and nurses and cannot stand at the forefront and want to support them as much as possible,” Howland said. “And one of the things we know how to do is share our gifts, spread a little joy, and try to lift some hearts.”

Jesse Müller, who won the Tony Award for playing the King on Broadway, said the new show “ Zaminitz ” was closed shortly before the first night of the pandemic and calling for effort was a “ very easy moment ” I said.

Howland called this performance a “musical embrace of Carol King and the cast of” Beautiful “”, when many longed for a reunion with others.

“I’m quarantined for 18 days now. It’s like that. I haven’t touched anyone. It’s so strange. That’s true for us all,” he said.

See the full performance here:

You’ve Got A FRIEND has featured beautiful actors [isolated] from around the world for The Actors Fund.

