‘Beautiful writer, beautiful man:’ Journalist James Deacon defined decency

When you’ve spent time with James Deacon, certain images come to mind immediately. There was the hair that fell over his forehead forever, untamed despite his best attempts at grooming. It was so ridiculously lush that it seemed to bounce into a room long before the rest of him got there. The wardrobe was neat before the word became commonplace. Even in winter, the mind’s eye sees him in Sperry boat shoes, corduroy trousers and pullovers or old blazers – or both – with a white shirt underneath, of course. He was known either by his first name or, just as lovingly, by a roar from “Deacon”. If he wanted to visit you, you learned to be patient, because first he had to have a good word with everyone on his way – the cleaning staff, the receptionist, other journalists; All family stories that he knew well. And as a colleague or editor in a newsroom, you wanted to see him, especially when it came to breaking stories, because as a writer and editor he did the job elegantly, comprehensively, and on time.

Jamie, who has worked as a sports journalist, editor, radio writer and all-rounder at Maclean’s and The Globe and Mail for nearly three decades, died of cancer last week at the age of 64. In an area often marked by wise cynicism, his business cards were kindness, concern for others, and dry, self-ironic humor. Honors from colleagues in the past week reflected this. Long-time radio host Bob McCown, who excelled in on-air behavior in his own career, said Jamie was “always a gentleman… always a friend. I never heard him say an unfriendly word. “Hockey Hall of Fame sports journalist Roy MacGregor remembered a” handsome writer, handsome editor, handsome man “.

I worked with him as a colleague of the magazine for more than a decade and then, during my tenure as editor-in-chief, I depended on him to play a key role in all important stories – from sports to business to international conflicts. Typical of his commitment, he was also a longtime board member of the annual Michener Award organization, which honors outstanding journalistic achievements in Canada.

As a sports journalist, Jamie was most interested in athletes as people and not as actors. In a Maclean play about Wayne Gretzky’s retirement in 2003, he wrote: “Even when he stood in the Madison Square Garden Theater and insisted that his last days as a player were fun, he said it with a trembling voice and red eyes and glittering and with a body language that suggests that the loss of hockey is no match for the sadness Gretzky would feel if he took off his skates one last time. “

Jamie shared at least one quality with Gretzky: toughness that was initially not recognizable due to his easy-going behavior. “He was always friendly and accommodating, so it took a while for him to see this amazing inner strength,” recalls former Maclean colleague Bruce Wallace, who had worked with him at two Olympics. This has been tested in various ways over the past 15 years. He left the magazine in 2005 and joined Globe after a period as a freelance writer and radio writer. Around the same time, his marriage ended and he became the primary caregiver for his children Eleanor and Charlie. In his kitchen he became a more than capable short-term cook. took care of a cranky cat he was allergic to and disliked (but adored); took care of the physical and financial maintenance of her big house and worked in all shifts that met the needs of his children. As his great friend Helen Burstyn said, “Nothing came close to his devotion to his children.”

We lost a good man today. James Deacon has had a hard time in recent years, but he has always been a top-notch actor and a great writer. We played a lot of Olympic games together. First as a colleague at Maclean, then as my sports editor. Here at the games in Salt Lake City. RIP, buddy. pic.twitter.com/wjWozmM3E0

– Ken MacQueen (@kmqyvr), January 21, 2020

Then Jamie faced a major crisis: cancer diagnosis. He seemed to hit it for a few years, but – as would be the case for the rest of his life – it returned in various forms. Still, he distracted attention to focus on others’ needs. Jamie regularly consoled Bob Levin, his great friend and colleague at Maclean’s and the Globe, when Bob fought his last fight against cancer. For a memorial service for Bob earlier this year, Jamie, who was undergoing the devastating late stages of experimental treatment, struggled out of bed to give a laudation. His only concession to the disease that day was a baseball cap that covered the damage to his famous hair through chemotherapy.

All of this was reminiscent of the tribute Jamie wrote to Maurice “Rocket” Richard in 2003. When Richard Krebs discovered it, he wrote: “The future looked bleak” – but he struggled back to the point where he went public again for a while. As Jamie wrote, “Mr. Richard, the surgeon, has shown that he has incredible strength. He closed the piece by writing that Richard continued to show it – until the end. Jamie lived what he wrote.