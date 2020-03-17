Bebe Rexha asks fans to remain indoors after the “one another” die of coronavirus

Bebe Rexha urged supporters to stay inside after a friend died from each COVID-19, a disease caused by a coronavirus.

30-year-old pop star left the US on Twitter yesterday (March 16) to tell followers that the victims are 45 years old.

“This is not a joke just know each died of the Crown at the age of 45 years stay in their home ** Kinski home and do their civic duty PLEASE -… She wrote.

This is no joke. Another friend had just died from the Crown at the age of 45 years. Stay inside your home with fukkinam and do their civic duty. Please.

– Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 16, 2020

The US government should stop paying rent, mortgage payments and utility bills, at least, not yet be under the control of the virus crown. Millions of Americans are concerned about the preservation of their jobs and housing, rather than to stay safe. @realDonaldTrump

– Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) March 16, 2020

Then she drew the attention of the US government, saying that people need help financially to stay safe. “The US government should terminate the lease payments, mortgage payments and utility payments, at least until it is under the control of the corona virus,” – said Bebe. “Millions of Americans are concerned about the preservation of their jobs and housing, rather than remain in safety. @RealDonaldTrump.”

After tweets Rexha offered to send money to individual fans, who are struggling with the impact of the virus. “Send me your user name with the application, I’ll send you,” – she said one fan.

Bebe Rexha performs on stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2019 which were broadcast live on FOX in Microsoft Theatre March 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA.

At the time of this writing, the United States more than 4,700 people were infected Covid-19, and 93 people died. Across the pond in the UK death toll rose to 55, with more than 1543 confirmed cases.

COVID-19 had a great impact on the entertainment industry. Today (17 March) in New York, all the theaters are closed, concert halls, nightclubs and small theaters to try to deal with the coronavirus. Mayor Bill de Blazio disease called “unprecedented threat”.

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, advised people to stay away from clubs, pubs, restaurants, theaters and much more, to practice “non-essential” travel and social contacts. Since then, The Music Venue Trust invited the petition, which calls on the Government to give clarity and security in this matter – because, without forcing to close the place, insurance claims may be invalidated.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus – one of the last high-profile names who have called on their supporters to stay at home and isolate themselves after the outbreak of the outbreak.