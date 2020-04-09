Because Alaskan Bush People fans want the show to be canceled

There is a lot of drama surrounding Alaska Bush’s people right now and Bear Brown is at the center of it. Here’s what happened: After Bear’s former fiancée, Raiven Adams, filed a protective order against domestic violence against the reality star in February 2020, fans began to question whether the show should continue. Adam accused Bear of being “verbally abusive” by withholding “food” and “money” from her as punishment, and also claimed to have abused drugs, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

These allegations did not sound good to viewers, as one person tweeted: “I see Bear Brown from Alaskan Bush People have a protective order against him because he is abusive to his ex-wife. Don’t be uncomfortable on TV.” He said: “Can these fools become more ridiculous? ;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;;

The Texas resident withdrew his request for a long-term detention order and a judge “dissolved” the short-term order against the bear in March 2020, just days before their son, Potamos, was born prematurely, the Sun reported. However, the drama continued when it was revealed that the bear had not seen his newborn son. Although the reality star said the distance was due to concerns about the coronavirus, Adams apparently implied that the bear did not answer her calls, in the sun.

It remains to be seen whether the people of Alaska Bush will be canceled, but it is clear that some fans have been upset with the Bear.