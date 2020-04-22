Because Channing Tatum and Jessie J couldn’t work

Channing Tatum may be a family man with his daughter, Everly, but that doesn’t mean Jessie J was ready for the same level of commitment. When the British pop star left the Hollywood actor at the end of 2019, a source told In Touch, “Jesse is free and does not want to be tied up.” Meanwhile, since his departure from his ex-wife Jenna Dewan, reports have repeatedly indicated that Tatum is ready to relocate. A source told In Touch in January 2020, “Channing wants lasting love, he would like to settle down, remarry and have more children.” Meanwhile, the same source said, “Jesse wants the same, he would like to find Mr. Right”, so maybe the couple’s ideas were simply not aligned.

In September 2019, people reported that Jesse T had written a new song about Tatum, which she performed during a show in Los Angeles. According to the publication, the lyrics revealed, “Let’s do it slowly, the baby’s steps, so we don’t know … Let’s stay calm, just stay calm, so we’re not in a hurry to be who we are.” The song continued, “Pressure, just have fun. It’s not a race, you don’t have to run.” Finally, the singer sang, “If it’s forever, let’s just be in love.” In many ways, the lyrics suggest that the artist was in no hurry to settle down and just wanted to get in touch one day at a time.