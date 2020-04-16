Because Julianne Hough didn’t quarantine with her husband

While professional dancer Julianne Hough and former hockey player Brooks Laich chose to separate the social distance, the couple’s natural separation brought back rumors of the state of their rocky relationship. In fact, according to a source, Hough and Laich had problems long before the corona appeared. “They have been having problems for months,” a source told People. “She is very independent and free-spirited, and that was difficult for Brooks and their marriage.”

“They don’t seem to give up, but they also don’t talk about it,” another confidant explained. “It simply came to our notice then. They do not want to discuss their marriage. They have problems, but a lot of people do it. ” However, while fans continue to focus on Hough’s photos without her wedding ring, sources say the two love each other as much as they did on their wedding day in July 2017 – they just go through a “rough patch”.

“Brooks and Julian are fine and they are dealing with all the issues they have faced before,” a source told the newspaper. “At the end of the day, they love each other and are still together.” The source added, “They were both in different places for work, so they haven’t had as much time together in the last few months.”

That being said, when it comes to time separation, there seems to be no end in sight for Hough and Laich.