Because Lauren Manzo Scalia will not publish photos of her child

Lauren Manzo Scalia pointed out the reasons why she would no longer share photos of her daughter, Marchese “Markalia”, on social media.

“Since many of you are completely insane, it means you don’t know how to engage in f ** king business … We will no longer post photos of Markie on our (I) nstagrams,” the New Jersey reality star wrote. on her Instagram stories in April 2020. “This includes my extended family in their (I) nstagrams. Thanks for the f ** king for everyone else,” he said (via Bravo).

Lauren’s siblings, Albie and Chris, as well as her mom, Caroline Manzo, have previously shared photos of little Markie on social media, but all that will now stop because of trolls and hatred. Seriously, who are these people?

Shortly after her announcement, Lauren shared a screenshot of a message screen from fans begging her to keep posting about Markie. “In (four) minutes all these messages already from sad people will not be published by Markie. Maybe I should point out all the holes ** that continue to attack me because it’s their fault. So sick of all the bulls **” , he said (via Bravo).

While we won’t see Markie’s smiling face, we fully respect Lauren’s decision to protect her daughter. It’s sad that there’s so much hatred out there, but it makes sense that Lauren wants to protect Markie from this negativity.