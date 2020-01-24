Because NHL celebrates women’s hockey, questions remain unanswered

ST. LOUIS – It seems that every time there is a women’s hockey event, more questions arise than answers.

The same goes for the 2020 NHL All-Star game, where women took part for the first time on Friday evening in their own event with their 3-on-3 game between the United States and Canada.

The players wore the NHL shield on their jersey, a direct distinction because the competition continues to escape the back of the PWHPA or NWHL direct.

Of the 20 players who participated Friday night, 19 are active members of the PWHPA. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman claimed on Thursday that the selected players, in the eyes of the NHL, were the best in the world and had nothing to do with their loyalty.

“I don’t think we made a statement or position anyway,” said NHL director Kim Davis on Thursday. “I think our explanation or position is that we want to stay at the forefront of positioning and presenting the best and smartest women in our sport, whatever that is.

Team USA striker Annie Pankowski confirmed on Thursday that she and the other players had emailed their invitations directly from the NHL, without the hockey entity of other women acting as an intermediary.

A member of the PWHPA, Pankowski and the others still believe that their selection is representative of the association with the best players in the world, and the help of the NHL to make them known is a positive step for their movement.

“All we do all the time is to build women’s hockey,” Pankowski said. “I think that is why we have the PWHPA and that we are holding events like this. We are happy to be here and (have this) shown, it will be great for women’s hockey in general, great for visibility. And especially the having an event like this to help the girls hockey community in St. Louis grow will be really exciting.

Despite some clear steps – Kendall Coyne Schofield noted on Thursday how over the past three years the NHL has stepped up how much the women participated – the PWHPA is still stuck in the same fog as since day one; What happens now?

“It’s hard,” Pankowski said. “That is a question that everyone wants to have answered: what is next? And we don’t have that answer. So we just keep doing the things we do, keep playing the games, doing things like this, participating in the NHL All-Star Game and such things that are great for the sport that “I will continue that conversation. “

Since the PWHPA announced its existence in May, the association in North America has barnstormed and exhibited its talent. The amount of ice age is inconsistent without a competition and a fixed schedule, something that Rebecca Johnston of Team Canada noted on Friday, but the players remain committed to their goal despite the challenges.

“I think we should continue,” said Marie-Philip Poulin of Team Canada. “Spend an impulse this weekend, perhaps make it even bigger and with this showcase more people can join our movement and have something in the coming years.”

Two players have crossed over from the PWHPA and returned to the NWHL last month, citing a more consistent schedule and the ability to play more games. The messages from the PWHPA have largely stated that there are no harsh feelings towards players who are not members of the association, but those players have been removed from all PWHPA websites and records.

With the Rivalry Series in February, followed by a PWHPA event in Philadelphia, players see an ice age revival, but the future afterwards is still muddy.

“Of course I think there is a lot of momentum this year,” says Poulin. “I think it was a bit disappointing after last year’s news. We were all sad about it. But I think we merged together. It was clearly a scary moment – it still is – but I think we are in a great position to create momentum in the direction of women’s hockey using that NHL platform that people are clearly watching. The fact that you can be outside here becomes very exciting. “

The NHL’s support for women’s players during the All-Star weekend is … something; the competition pays the players a stipend after criticism because they did not do this last season, at least publicly.

The competition does not draw a line in the sand as to which entity they support, and has not tailored their attitude to starting or developing another women’s competition.

That leaves some of their words of support for the current players empty, because the PWHPA or players like Pankowski still have no clear direction after eight months.

“It is difficult to measure something like that, but I certainly think we have started many conversations that need to be completed.