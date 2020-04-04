Because the rare transmission of the queen will bring “dignity and gravitas” into the battle against COVID-19

It doesn’t happen very often – in fact, he only did it four times in the 68 years of his reign.

But it will happen again on Sunday, when Queen Elizabeth will make a special broadcast – this time in response to the coronavirus pandemic that is triggering such uncertainty, disease and an increasing number of deaths across the UK, the Commonwealth and around the world. .

The televised broadcast, recorded at Windsor Castle, where she and her husband, Prince Philip, are staying, will likely be calm and stoic, offering thanks to those who are at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and support to all those who work together in a time of crisis.

“It won’t be Churchillian. It’s not in its nature,” said John Fraser, author of The Secret of the Crown: Canada’s Affair with Royalty, alluding to the British leader famous for his WWII oratory. “But it will probably be quite moving.”

Elizabeth is not “guiding us on the battlefield,” Fraser said, but is likely to “ask us to hold together”.

At some level, Fraser suggested, the address is likely to be “fairly anodyne”, with the Queen thanking people who work and take care of those who have COVID-19. But Fraser expects he will also do what he does best: “by presenting his dignity and gravity.”

Queen Elizabeth speaks to Prime Minister Boris Johnson by telephone from Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on March 25, for his weekly audience with him. (Buckingham Palace via The Associated Press)

While the address is a rarity, it’s not really a surprise. Many in the UK wondered when the queen would turn to the country.

And the times are probably fairly deliberate.

“Queen Elizabeth is acting on the advice of her government and the timing of the broadcast will have been determined in consultation with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and perhaps also with Commonwealth leaders,” said Toronto real and historical author Carolyn Harris.

Other similar addresses came at the beginning of the 1991 Persian Gulf War; a few days after the death of his daughter-in-law, Diana, princess of Wales, in 1997; after his mother’s death in 2002; and for his Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The address after Diana’s death came after a widespread view that the royal family was not in contact with public opinion.

“At the time of Diana’s death, the Queen’s first plan of action was to stay in Balmoral with her family, allowing her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry to cry privately,” said Harris.

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth delivers a speech after Diana’s death in 1997:

Elizabeth speaks “like your queen and grandmother” in the 3:06 television broadcast

“However, there was widespread popular demand for the Royal Family to be seen in mourning with people, and the Queen and her family returned to London and the Queen gave an address as a grandmother in response to the widespread flow of mourning.”

While Sunday’s broadcast is a relative rarity, it won’t be the first time that the royal family tries to show support in a time of crisis. But the details of this crisis may somehow dictate the format of this support.

Do things differently

“The social distancing needed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 precludes the traditional real commitments that have taken place in times of crisis,” said Harris.

During the Second World War, Elizabeth’s parents, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, went to visit neighborhoods in the eastern end of London devastated by bombs during the Blitz.

Ed Elizabeth visited the site of the Aberfan mining disaster in Wales, at the center of one of the episodes of the current season of the Netlix drama The Crown.

But this situation is different.

“Since the Queen cannot visit in person those suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, the broadcast provides her with a way to speak directly to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth and to recognize the work of medical personnel and others. essential roles during the crisis, “said Harris.

While it is rare for the queen to have a special television address, she makes a regular broadcast every Christmas day.

WATCH | In the Christmas message of 2019, Queen Elizabeth encourages the ‘small steps’ to create a change:

Queen Elizabeth invokes D-Day, Apollo 11 mission in the annual Christmas speech, urging her subjects to put their differences aside. 07:41

“That address follows a tradition established by his grandfather, King George V, who saw Christmas radio and broadcast as a means of bringing together what was then the British Empire and the domains, and now the Commonwealth,” said Harris .

“The queen takes her role as head of the Commonwealth seriously and her Christmas shows allow her to speak directly to the Commonwealth via radio, television and, in the 21st century, the Royal Family’s online social media streams.”

Sunday’s address is also directed to the Commonwealth, as noted by Buckingham Palace in the broadcast announcement.

Sunday 5 April at 20:00 (BST)

Her Majesty the Queen will address the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in a television broadcast.

In addition to television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @Royal familySocial media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b

-@Royal family

The queen’s address follows a video message from her son and heir, Prince Charles, who approached the United Kingdom last week, and self-isolated after falling ill with the coronavirus itself.

“None of us can say when it will end, but it will end,” said Charles. “Until this happens, let’s all try to live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and others, look forward to better times to come.”

Harris said Sunday’s broadcast will reassure the public that Elizabeth “is safe” and offer a window into how the royal family is experiencing a crisis affecting people around the world.

Public interest

During global and national crises, Harris said, there is a public interest in how the Royal Family is doing and their popularity increases if they see that they share the same conditions as the larger population.

WATCH | Queen Elizabeth speaks during the 1991 Persian Gulf War:

Queen Elizabeth speaks during the 1991 Persian Gulf War 0:41

“In the current pandemic, there was concern for the health of the Prince of Wales, who contracted COVID-19 and had mild symptoms, and for the health of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh because one of the Queen’s pedestrians is also tested positive for the disease. “

The queen could also have an effect on those who hear the message.

“If the Queen expresses her personal support for social removal measures, it can have a positive impact on public acceptance of these measures, especially if these policies remain in place for a long period of time.”

Fraser expects the queen’s address to end on a religious note, and also indicates the times, as happens on Palm Sunday and the Christian calendar, during the “hardest week of the year”.

He also expects the address to include other religions and “will likely bring much comfort.”

“There aren’t many figures in the world who can cross national borders like you,” he said.

“I think for you, it will be memorable.”