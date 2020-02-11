Beck announces British and European hyperspace tour

Beck has announced a new series of tour dates for the UK and Europe.

The musician released his last solo album “Hyperspace” in November, which he has not yet toured.

This will change in the summer as Beck will now be playing a series of hyperspace live shows in June and July. Starting with dates in Paris, Vienna and Zurich in June, he will travel to Dublin on July 5, before appearing in Manchester and London on July 9 and 11.

Bring more shows to # Hyperspace… ☄️

Presale begins on February 12 at 10 a.m. on site.

Code: HYPERSPACE20https: //t.co/xiZd88yXa1 pic.twitter.com/attAEMePaR

– Beck (@beck), February 11, 2020

Presale for the above concerts begins tomorrow (February 12) at 10 a.m. local time on Beck’s official website.

The second single of “Hyperspace”, “Uneventful Days”, was remixed by St. Vincent last month. St. Vincent said of her revision of the route: “I heard a lot of Herbie and WAR from the 70s and wondered how much radio I had. I sent it to Beck and he dug it up, but he said, “It should be 3 bpm faster.”

“And what do you know? He was so right. It made the difference in the groove. “

Beck was among the artists last month who participated in a charity event that brought the surviving members of Nirvana together.