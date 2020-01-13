Beck outlines an ambitious police agenda

Interim Chicago Police Supt. Charlie Beck promised on Monday to do a “full assessment” of the CPD structure, to increase funding for street workers, and to take a program he called “policemen on steroids,” before he handed the reins to his successor.

At a lunch address at the Chicago City Club, Beck was also asked to consider whether the next Chicago chief inspector should be an outsider or an insider.

“If it is an outsider, it must be an outsider who understands CPD. This is a very complicated organization, “Beck said.

Beck noted that he had “borrowed” his former staff chief Sean Malinowski in furor for a year after the police shooting at Laquan McDonald.

Malinowski, the former chief of detectives of LAPD, has since moved to Chicago and is one of the applicants for the position of the inspector.

“Sean, who is sitting here at the table, came to Chicago, is from Chicago, has lived in Chicago. … To get cold here, I find a very heavy elevator, “he said.

“But if it’s an internal person, it must be someone who has access to what’s going on nationwide.”

Beck is the retired police officer from Los Angeles whose arrival in Chicago was hastened by Lightfoot’s decision to stop Inspector Eddie Johnson a month earlier. She accused him of “lying” about the circumstances surrounding an embarrassing driving incident in mid-October.

Although Beck excluded himself as a permanent job candidate, Lightfoot emphasized in Monday’s introduction: “This is not a caretaker position. … There is now important work to be done.”

Beck took the transfer from the mayor and ran with it.

He outlined an ambitious tailor-made agenda for the next four months to restore public confidence, accelerate slow compliance with the consent decision, and build on progress in the fight against crime that caused the Chicago killings to fall below 500 in 2019 fell.

His plans include:

• A “full evaluation of the structure of CPD and the allocation of resources” in that structure.

“By the time I leave, we are on our way to making sure we have the right number of agents in the right place to do the right thing.” This is going to build … effectiveness and trust, “Beck said.” I am not willing to go into this in detail now. But the time frame is very aggressive. “

• Dramatically increase funding for “street workers” who “have ties throughout the community and can tackle violence from gangs and weapons in a way that no policeman can.”

“When you have a conversation with a young man … who believes that the only solution to conflict is gunfire, it must be obtained by someone who is in the shoes they are currently in,” Beck said.

“My job is the last murder. Your job is to stop the next murder. This collaboration can have huge, huge benefits, especially for Chicago violence. “

• By following a program throughout the city that is now limited to two police districts known as “district coordination officers.” Beck calls it “beating a police officer with steroids.” complaints’ in every beat in Chicago.

“It gives CPD a face. It gives every person who lives in the city a phone number of an officer whom they can call 24/7, 365 to address quality of life issues, “Beck said.

On other issues during and after Monday’s speech, Beck openly acknowledged what Johnson was reluctant to admit. There is in fact a silence obligation at the Chicago police station, although “the vast majority of police officers do not participate”.

“I expect people who work for me to tell the truth. If they tell the truth, I can deal with what happened on the street. If you lie about it, I have to deal with you and I will deal with you very, very strictly, “he said.

Beck also condemned the police stop and search, arguing that random stops “break off” confidence without sufficient reasonable suspicion. He was a young sergeant during “Operation Hammer” by the then LAPD chief Darryl Gates. Beck called the stop and search “at a speed that is incredible,” he said.

“I write the 92 riots directly to that program. It was not just the Rodney King trial that caused the “92 riots. It was the breach of trust between the community and LAPD, “he said.

In response to another question from the public, Beck discussed what concerns him about the decision to legalize recreational marijuana in Illinois.

“The price is much too high for an agricultural crop and that payment must be made in cash,” he said.

“If you asked me what would make this change in social norms safer, I would say a way for people to pay … by debit or credit,” Beck added.

“In Los Angeles every year after legalization, I would guarantee that we would have at least two murders in cannabis facilities due to armed robberies. … That’s where the money is. ”