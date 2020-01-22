Beckham meets Man City duo for Inter Miami, Manchester United makes the breakthrough for Fernandes, Grealish decides on the future

talkSPORT.com summarizes the latest transfer and football news in Wednesday’s newspapers and online.

Inter-Miami owner David Beckham awaits ambitious Manchester City veterans Sergio Aguero and David Silva. Beckham hopes to lure the couple into its MLS franchise for the club’s debut season. 34-year-old Silva has already confirmed that this will be his last season at Etihad after ten years in the club. (The sun)

Manchester United has made a £ 55m transfer breakthrough in talks with Sporting Lisbon. The 25-year-old could join the Red Devils this week. Carlos Carvalhal, the former sports manager, compared the midfielder to Frank Lampard and says he is the best player in Portugal for miles. – (FULL STORY)

Jack Grealish will not go anywhere this month. The Aston Villa talisman has assured the club that despite Manchester United’s interest, it is fully focused on its survival offer. (Mirror)

Grealish has been outstanding this season

Paddy Power has placed bets on Gareth Bale, who is returning to Tottenham after a flood of bets, causing chances of winning being reduced from 3/1 to 8/15 on Tuesday morning. Still, Bales agent Jonathan Barnett has insisted that the Welshman will not go anywhere this month despite his tumultuous relationship with Real Madrid. (Mail)

Newcastle is considering a loan change for the unfavorable Tottenham full-back Danny Rose. Reports appeared Monday night that Rose and Jose Mourinho had been arguing after Rose left the Spurs squad because of the stalemate in Watford on Saturday. When asked if he had a problem with his left-back, Mourinho said, “No. Between me and Danny, no. ” (Telegraph)

Barcelona are looking for a new striker for injured Luis Suarez this month. The club reportedly wants Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it would cost the 30-year-old £ 15.15m loyalty bonus to leave the Gunners before his contract expires in 2021. (Star)

Man United target Bruno Fernandes “comes from another planet,” said former Sporting Lisbon coach Carlos Carvalhal

Chelsea has signed a loan agreement to sign Edinson Cavani, the Uruguay striker who plans to leave PSG this month. Frank Lampard has refused to downplay the rumors of interest in Cavani 32, despite saying that loan deals this week are more likely than permanent blues deals this month. And The Times claims to have made an offer to PSG, and Chelsea hopes to temporarily sign Cavani until the end of the season. Then he becomes a free agent. – (FULL STORY)

Marcelo Bielsa has identified Britt Assombalonga as signing to get Leeds’ rise back on track while the Whites are looking for a new striker. Eddie Nketiah’s loss earlier this month when Arsenal called him back means that Patrick Bamford is the only high-ranking center forward in the Leeds squad. According to Der Spiegel, Leeds wants to have a new attacker before the next visit to Millwall on Tuesday, and Assombalonga is a top target. – (FULL STORY)