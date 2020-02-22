[becky-g-performs-‘perdiendo-la-cabeza’-at-premio-lo-nuestro-2020-(video)]

Becky G sparkles on the pink carpet at the 2020 Premio Lo Nuestro held at American Airways Arena on Thursday (February 20) in Miami, Fla.

The 22-yr-old singer and actress was nominated for City Feminine Artist, and she also strike the stage.

Becky joined her collaborators Carlos Rivera and Pedro Capó for a effectiveness of their song “Perdiendo la Cabeza”.

“1,2,3, FAMILIA! ☺️❤️ #PerdiendoLaCabeza,” she captioned pics with the men from that night.

Also in attendance was CNCO, who took property the award for Pop/Rock Duo!

Even though strolling the carpet, Becky G also teased a new music that she has coming out.

“It’s a tune that’s like, I guess the phrase is ‘contagioso,’ it’s contagious!” she advised ET. “It’s content, it helps make you want to dance. More than just about anything, we’re just likely to appreciate our time on phase.”

FYI: Becky is carrying a Georges Hobeika dress, Stuart Weitzman footwear, and Fallon jewelry on the carpet.

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Po0CXsGa4kY" width="500"></noscript> Carlos Rivera, Becky G, Pedro Capó – ‘Perdiendo la Cabeza’

