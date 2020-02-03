Becky Hill announces a huge UK and Ireland tour for this winter

Becky Hill has announced an extensive series of British and Irish tour dates to conclude the apparently busy year for the singer.

Hill, who first became famous when she appeared on The Voice in 2012, released her first full project last year in the form of the compilation album “Get To Know”.

The album brought together a number of Hill’s collaborations, including the British number 1 “Gecko (Overdrive)”, on which she partnered with Oliver Heldens.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF MY BIGGEST UK TOUR STILL !!

Don’t hang out, the last tour tickets went quickly and many of you were sad !! Come to a town near u … yes, Scotland and Ireland too !!!

Presale tickets Wed at 9 a.m.

General Sale Friday 9 a.m.

CYA THERE !! https: //t.co/2q1RN9JIaO pic.twitter.com/W2ZoupEB8c

– Becky Hill (@BeckyHill) February 3, 2020

Later that year, Hill went on a solo tour of the UK and Ireland, and will play 15 shows through November and December. At the end there is a big appearance in London at the O2 Academy in Brixton.

The complete data is as follows:

November

11, SWG3, Glasgow

12, The Academy, Dublin

14, O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

15, O2 Academy, Newcastle

17, O2 Academy, Sheffield

19, O2 Academy, Leeds

20, O2 Academy, Birmingham

22, Rock City, Nottingham

24, UEA, Norwich

26, Pavilions, Plymouth

27, O2 Academy, Bristol

28, University Great Hall, Cardiff

30, O2 Academy, Bournemouth



December

1 – The Dome, Brighton

3 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

The singer started the year with the release of her new solo single and “Self-Love Hymn” “Better Off Without You” last month.

Shortly before, her track was set to Sigala “Wish You Well” London’s fireworks to celebrate the New Year.