Becky Lynch challenges Stephanie McMahon

Becky Lynch has been one of the WWE’s top wrestlers for a year. In this short period of time, she has achieved more than some superstars in her entire career, but she is not the only important woman in the company.

Stephanie McMahon is the boss’ daughter, which means that one day she will inherit the company, but she is currently WWE’s Chief Brand Officer. She spends most of her time with PR and marketing campaigns, but is still listed as a part-time performer because she has often entered the ring in the past.

The beginnings of a feud

During her ascent, Becky had to prove she was healthy enough to keep up with WrestleMania, and this story included her attack on Stephanie on Monday night, which led many to believe that there was a match between the two on the horizon.

There were rumors that the WWE wanted to see such a game in Summerslam, but they decided to take a different route instead. Thanks to some recent comments, Becky has rekindled the idea.

A challenge

“The Man” appeared on WWE Backstage on January 21st, but before coming to the actual show, she decided to answer a few Twitter questions. During these questions and answers, someone asked Becky if she still owes Stephanie something because she tried to interfere in her mania match.

Apparently Becky still wants to get her hands on Stephanie because she replied, “Yes, I would like to have this match, I would like to have it. Stephanie, where are you? I keep calling.” , Just don’t sell. Don’t sell, son of a gun, Stephanie. “

