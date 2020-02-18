[becontree-reside:-london-underground-station-shut-as-unexpected-emergency-products-and-services-rush-to-the-scene]

Emergency companies have rushed to an East London Underground station following it closed next a “consumer incident”.

A number of law enforcement vehicles are in attendance parked on Gale Avenue exterior the station.

TfL have offered an update on their site which reads: “Becontree: Shut – at Police request while we deal with a client incident.

“London underground tickets are getting accepted on London Bus expert services by using any reasonable route.”

Metropolitan Law enforcement and BTP have been contacted for remark.

Are you at the scene? Did you see what took place? You should get in contact at [email protected]

For the newest updates on this creating story adhere to our dwell weblog below.