[becontree-reside:-london-underground-station-shut-as-unexpected-emergency-products-and-services-rush-to-the-scene]

Emergency companies have rushed to an East London Underground station following it closed next a “consumer incident”.
A number of law enforcement vehicles are in attendance parked on Gale Avenue exterior the station.
TfL have offered an update on their site which reads: “Becontree: Shut – at Police request while we deal with a client incident.
“London underground tickets are getting accepted on London Bus expert services by using any reasonable route.”
Metropolitan Law enforcement and BTP have been contacted for remark.
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
Station is even now closed
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
Noted combat with one suffering a head personal injury
British Transportation Law enforcement are dealing with the incident.
We’ve approached them for remark but understand that the incident associated a group of men battling, with at least just one suffering a head injury.
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
Wherever it took place:
Charlie Lawrence-Jones
What we know so significantly:
