[beddington-lane-live:-police-near-highway-just-after-lady-‘forced-into-car’-in-sutton]

Law enforcement have closed a fast paced South London road right after a girl was reportedly forced into a auto.

Aspect of Beddington Lane, around the BP Garage, remains cordoned off on Tuesday early morning (February 18) as detectives investigate.

The Metropolitan Police have stated officers were identified as at nine.09pm on Monday (February 17) to issues for the protection of a girl on the street.

“It was reported that a male and a lady were being observed getting an altercation prior to the female was compelled into the car or truck,” a spokesperson said.

A girl, considered to be the exact same individual, was taken to healthcare facility from a nearby handle on Monday evening.

She now remains in medical center in a most likely daily life-switching affliction.

An graphic posted on social media exhibits Beddington Lane cordoned off, with law enforcement vehicles and officers noticed within just the cordon.

A person human being tweeted: “Just one close of Beddington Lane closed for crisis gasoline will work – what feels like the 8253740 time there is been roadworks on Beddington Lane in the final two a long time – and a website traffic accident at the other close so law enforcement shut the highway.”

A spokesperson for TfL claimed: “Diversion – Bus routes 455 and 463 are on diversion thanks to a road targeted traffic collision at Beddington Lane.

“Buses are diverted in both instructions by means of Croydon Street, Purley Way and Beddington Farm Highway.”

