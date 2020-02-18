[beddington-lane-reside:-law-enforcement-near-street-right-after-‘hit-and-run’-in-sutton]

Police have reportedly closed a hectic South London highway due to a strike and operate crash.

Part of Beddington Lane, close to the BP Garage, remains cordoned off on Tuesday early morning (February 18) as detectives examine.

MyLondon has been explained to the road has been shut since about 6am owing to a “strike and run crash”.

The Metropolitan Law enforcement have not however unveiled any info on what has happened.

An graphic posted on social media shows Beddington Lane cordoned off, with police autos and officers noticed in just the cordon.

Just one person tweeted: “1 close of Beddington Lane shut for crisis fuel will work – what feels like the 8253740 time there is been roadworks on Beddington Lane in the very last two a long time – and a visitors incident at the other finish so law enforcement shut the street.”

A spokesperson for TfL said: “Diversion – Bus routes 455 and 463 are on diversion thanks to a street website traffic collision at Beddington Lane.

“Buses are diverted in each instructions by means of Croydon Road, Purley Way and Beddington Farm Highway.”

