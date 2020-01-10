Beds for the Olympic Winter Games 2020 in cardboard athletes’ village

Loading...

A bedroom during the media day in the Olympic Village 2016. (Michael Kappeler / picture Alliance via Getty)

The athletes fighting for gold, silver and bronze at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo sleep on cardboard.

According to The Associated Press, the frames for the beds in the Athletes Village in Tokyo are made from “sturdy” cardboard so that they can be recycled into paper products after the games.

The mattresses on the beds – which are said to be able to carry up to 400 kg – are not made of cardboard, but are recycled into plastic products after the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It is the first time that beds and bedding in the athletes’ village are made from renewable raw materials.

“The organizing committee was considering recyclable items and the bed was one of the ideas,” Takashi Kitajima, managing director of the athletes’ village, told The AP. “They are stronger than wooden beds.”

In total, around 18,000 beds will be accommodated in units built in 21 residential towers in Athletes Village. After the Olympic Games, the units are rented or sold at prices starting at approximately $ 500,000.

The 2020 Summer Olympics begin on July 24 and the Paralympics follow on August 25.

