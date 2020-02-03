Bedside caregivers cannot prevent falls in the hospital

Many hospitals use bedside “caregivers” to protect patients from falls, but a new review finds little evidence that the tactic works.

However, the researchers said the problem is that there is a lack of rigorous studies – not that babysitters are ineffective. So it would be premature to give up practice.

“We have been doing this for years,” said Dr. Cathy Schubert, geriatrics specialist at Indiana University School of Medicine and Richard L. Roudebush VA Medical Center, both in Indianapolis.

“I was surprised that there were really very few studies,” she said. “That was the eye-opening part.”

Schubert wrote an editorial that was published with the article of February 3 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Falls are a permanent problem in hospitals. According to the U.S. agency for health research and quality, between 700,000 and 1 million Americans are hospitalized each year.

Schubert said it was a particular problem in the elderly – especially those who suffer from dementia or delirium.

Schubert said: “If we keep an eye on them, we can prevent falls.”

Many hospitals in the United States have had nurses or other staff at home with a high risk of falling for years. They help them get on and off and ensure that they move safely in the room.

Not surprisingly, it’s expensive. According to the study author Dr. Adela Greeley and colleagues from the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center can spend over $ 1 million a year on babysitting a U.S. hospital.

But while the practice sounds reasonable, Greeley’s team wanted to see how much evidence there is. So they searched the published medical literature and found 20 studies that put patients to the test.

The vast majority – 18 – compared caregivers to an alternative, such as observing patients on video monitors or keeping high-risk patients in “close-up observation units”.

Only two studies supplemented the standard care of a hospital by sitting at the bedside to determine whether the fall rates were slowed down. One study found a 50 percent drop in falls. the other found no use.

Regarding the studies that tested alternatives for sedentary people, several suggested that video surveillance could be as good as that of bedside sitters or prevent more falls. However, the VA researchers said that the studies had limits and that it was difficult to draw clear conclusions.

Even the two studies that supplemented standard sedentary care had problems: They were performed in Australia in two hospitals that had a fall rate three to four times higher than the norm for U.S. hospitals, Greeley and co-authors said.

And the participants in these studies were volunteers who worked for limited hours.

According to Schubert, these results cannot be transferred to US hospitals. “It’s a bit like comparing apples to oranges,” she said.

At this point, the use of caregivers is “ingrained,” wrote Greeley’s team. And the researchers are not proposing to give up practice.

“The reasons for using sedentary people to prevent falls are compelling,” they wrote, “and it seems premature to conclude that their use should be abandoned.”

Instead, better studies are needed – especially those that test alternatives to caregivers.

Schubert agreed. For now, hospital patients and families should be aware that fall prevention is critical, but also that they have to get up and move.

“The answer is not to leave the patient in bed,” said Schubert. “We want to protect them, but we also need to keep them functioning by erecting them and getting them moving.”

Holding on to the hospital bed could lead to muscle wasting, deconditioning and blood clots in the legs.

More information

The US National Institute of Medicine provides advice on how to prevent falls.

