Beebo praised for Legends Of Tomorrow has returned

DCs legends of tomorrow (The CW, 9pm, premiere of season 5): You’re right, title of the DC Legends Of Tomorrow Season trailer. The time is strange.

Last season’s finale rewrote the time so that a beloved member of the time team is no longer on board the Waverider (that would be Tala Ashes Zari), but is replaced by an apparently long-standing totem carrier: her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian)), who was definitely dead on the other timeline. We suspect we haven’t seen the last of Ashe, last season’s MVP, but this is Legends. The only guarantee is that some crazy shit will happen that we could never have predicted. Allison Shoemaker will happily and easily understand whatever the hell is going on.

A short note: Today’s arrow is called “Green Arrow And The Canaries” and serves as a backdoor pilot for a potentially Mia-centered spin-off. He also gets a summary from Allison Shoemaker.

Find your roots (PBS, 8 p.m.): Our love for Dr. Henry Louis Gates Jr. knows no boundaries. Today’s episode of Finding Your Roots shows three very different people: Jeff Goldblum, Terry Gross and this aspiring podcaster.

