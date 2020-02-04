Beer import fraud may have cost millions of euros

On Monday, financial inspectors searched three commercial properties and six houses in and around Rotterdam and The Hague as part of an investigation into the illegal import of beer and soft drinks.

Officials say the gang ordered beer and non-alcoholic beverages abroad for a company that was set up for this purpose. The companies were dissolved before they could pay taxes and import duties and the goods were passed on to a third company.

Officials believe that the gang made millions of euros from fraud between 2016 and today.

No one was arrested, but the police confiscated computers, papers, three cars, a truck, and 40,000 euros in cash. They also found weapons and ammunition during their search.

