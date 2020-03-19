Before 5:30 am hang up, Delhi rape convicts knocking on Supreme Court door – News from India

AP Singh, the lawyer of a Delhi rape convict in 2012, headed to the Supreme Court after midnight to ask the justices to hear his request to stop the execution of four men, who were to be hanged barely four hours later, at 5.30 p.m. Tihar National Capital Prison.

Three of the four convicts approached the Delhi High Court on Thursday evening with a similar request. Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula heard AP Singh and the other lawyers for almost 90 minutes but found no reason to suspend the death sentence.

Shortly after, AP Singh stated that he would approach the main court before the four convicts were taken to a hanger, hanged at 5.30pm at the same time.

Read also: Delhi convicts for rape and imprisonment sentenced to a higher court after a 90-minute hearing

“I will go to the Supreme Court when I get a copy of the order. I spoke to the Secretary (SC). I will go to him,” he told reporters.

AP Singh arrived at the official residence of the highest court in central Delhi by 1.30pm and demanded a special hearing.

“We are seeking an urgent hearing and we are withholding the death sentence. We are petitioning the Supreme Court … The court is open and it works, “he told reporters.

The lawyers of the four convicts raced outside the court for days, from one presided over by Delhi judge Dharmendra Rana to a six-judge Supreme Court bench.

Before the apex court was closed in a day, a six-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana rejected a curative petition from convicted Pawan Gupta, who claimed to be a minor at the time of the December 2012 offense. above two other petitions filed by convict Mukesh Singh and dismissed.

Asha Devi, the mother of a Delhi rape victim in Delhi in 2012 who had been waiting for years to see men abusing her 23-year-old daughter, was convinced that the Supreme Court would reject the appeals at the last minute. They have been convicted, she told reporters, for quite some time and have managed to delay their execution.

“We are also going to the Supreme Court, and he will be dropped there. The convicts will be hanged this morning,” Asha Devi told reporters before going to the top court.

Back in Tihar where the four – Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma – will be hanged, prison officials along with hangman Pawan Jallad inspected the hammock late Thursday for the last time before the execution.

10 pieces of rope brought from Bihar’s Buxar and tied to beams in height were checked. The ropes are dipped in butter or wax by the prisoners of Buxar prison in such a way that they do not confuse the convicts while hanging.

The Jallah pack spent the handle by taking out the doll using a sandbag.

The foreclosure process is expected to be completed before 6:30 p.m.

.