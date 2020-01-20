Before LeBron takes a flight, he makes a non-stop trip to Springfield

It was Celtics-Lakers night in Boston, but before LeBron James could try to dominate the parquet floor, his journey past The Pike caught the attention of the day.

James went to Springfield to watch his son, LeBron Jr., play in a high school tournament at 1 p.m. And because it is King James, it was almost bigger “news” that he made the tour in a helicopter.

Great as true. But Laker types weren’t there for the competition.

Imagine how embarrassed the Globe would have been to spend all those hours and newspaper and bandwidth on the traffic crisis in the region, just to get a professional basketball player around it easily.

A helicopter. Why didn’t I think about that? How much easier would the North Shore commute to the garden if I could look at Bell Circle from above and feel sorry for the car-bound masses?

But the story of the helicopter was shot from the sky by people in Laker’s dressing room, although there was still room for questions.

When LeBron came to his locker from the trainer about 45 minutes before the tipoff, I asked him frankly because, you know, this is critical information. It was the end of the media time in the room, so there was no audience with the king.

So just tell me if you took a helicopter.

LeBron smiled.

“I walked,” he said.

Yes, but the referees didn’t mention it.

For the joyful intensity that is always Celtics-Lakers, the subject was certainly worth the laugh.

Avery Bradley spent six of his seven Celtic years in Waltham, but he was satisfied in his car.

“I’m not getting into a helicopter,” he said. “Never.”

Regarding traffic congestion, Bradley said, “The traffic isn’t that bad, since I live in LA. The traffic is terrible. It takes an hour and 20 minutes to get to the arena. It takes 20 minutes to get home after the match. “

Jared Dudley spent four years at Boston College, and he found ways to travel by helicopter or car.

“People don’t realize that when I was in BC, you couldn’t have a car on campus. Only the nurses,” said the 13-year-old veteran. “So for me, that made me learn Boston so much more because I got the T to the Red Sox I was more of a local So yes, now in my Burgundian state it would be perfect But then I wanted to embrace the city of Boston and that brought me everywhere, from Northeastern to Suffolk to Harvard. I like the city more because I know all T-stations.

“But I would really like to be a helicopter.”

In a more serious tone, it was nice that James went to the Hoophall Classic.

“I’m glad he saw his son play,” Bradley said, “That’s really cool.”

Celtic coach Brad Stevens agreed.

“First of all, that’s one of the things I appreciate about him,” he said. “I think he’s talking about many of the good things.”

Dudley, who has now been around the NBA block with his seventh team, went one step further.

“I have played with a lot of great players and there is no better leader with whom I have played than LeBron on and off the field,” he said. “You know, Steve Nash leads differently, Shaq leads differently, Chris Paul… but LeBron, when it comes to what he does, weight room, team dinners, movies, properly dealing with men, when to pick them up, when not, he’s the best leader I’ve had. So far, so good. We are exactly where we want to be and now we have to keep improving. “

And to be sure, the Laker circus is different from everything he has experienced – helicopter stories and everything.

“Very different,” said Dudley. “Completely different. The Lakers brand plays with LeBron – very differently. It was good because there are expectations of playing in a team that has a chance to win. The expectations are to win, so the mindset, preparation, everything from people, it has been raised to the highest level. “

For L.A. coach Frank Vogel, whose NBA career began in the Celtics video room, it is a matter of blocking metaphorical copter sheets.

“I saw him in the meeting this morning, saw him on the phone this afternoon, saw him during the game (Monday night),” said Vogel. “I don’t know how he got there. I knew he was going.”

Whether LeBron was on the Mass Pike or above it didn’t matter.