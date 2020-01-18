Before Quinney’s hat trick cancels Wolves, Thompson Vegas discusses coaching change

In a NHL season of layoffs, no movement has been more surprising than the Golden Knights’ dump by trainer Gerard Gallant in favor of Peter DeBoer. You can include Wolves coach Rocky Thompson in the large group that did not see that decision coming.

“I was a bit shocked, yes,” Thompson said Saturday before the Wolves defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 4-1 at Allstate Arena, thanks to Gage Quinney’s hat trick. “No doubt.”

Of course, the loss of the parent club coach can have consequences for Thompson and the Wolves.

Thompson, 42, is highly regarded in the game and is seen as a potential NHL coach. In the off season, the Maple Leafs were reportedly interested in adding Thompson as an assistant, but the move never took place.

Now there is a new coach in -Vegas, someone who is not an interim. Per report, the team does not intend to fill the place of assistant coach Mike Kelly, who was also fired.

What that means for the future of Thompson in the organization of the knights is unclear. If he had an answer, Thompson offered none.

“That’s a question for them,” Thompson said. “I am only concerned about what I can arrange here with Chicago, and that is [how] I do my job. That’s what I tell my players: worry about what you can control, and let’s all try to improve each other every day. “

The wolves have improved and that continued on Saturday. Aside from Quinney’s hat trick, they got a goal from Jake Bischoff and defeated the leading Admirals for their fourth win in five games.

“I thought we played very well,” Quinney said. “We just have to keep playing like this every night.”

Thompson was more exuberant. He discussed how the wolves score from their entire line-up, which again happened with the first goal of Bischoff.

“We have become better and better,” said Thompson. “I thought we also played a very good game [Wednesday] in Milwaukee, but this was even a little better.”

Thompson didn’t seem like someone who was distracted by news from Vegas. Asked how he does not concentrate on such events, Thompson said it is because he “has a lot on my plate every day”.

“We are in a tough play-off race [in] a very strong division,” he said. “There is so much that I am in charge and can lead and control. I’m worried about that. Those are the things that are right in front of me. There is much to do and progress is being made and more progress is possible. “

The Wolves have taken steps to play a system similar to -Gallant. For now, the knights have made subtle changes to their approach. Thompson has not heard anything about changing things for the Wolves, but he will make adjustments as they drip from Vegas.

The change also means that new eyes will evaluate the prospects of the knights with the wolves.

Thompson said he hasn’t talked to his players about that yet.

“I don’t talk to the players about that at all,” Thompson said. “I am concerned about us and our communication is about them and their progress. If something needs to be adjusted structurally, we will make that adjustment. But that will come through me to the individual and to the team as a whole. “