Before trial, ‘most basic’ information about procedures is lacking

Senate minority whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) said Sunday, just two days before the trial for the impeachment of President Donald Trump begins, that the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell (R -KY), retained even “the most basic negotiation or exchange of information. “

McConnell has not yet shared his note on the rules governing the trial, which he said he had the vote to approve.

Durbin predicted that the first motions on his side of the aisle will concern witnesses and evidence that the Democrats want in the proceedings. McConnell wants a trial without a witness and will be able to guarantee that will happen unless four of its members fail the Democrats.

“In the end, will there be a fair trial? Are we going to have evidence, documents and witnesses? So far, Senator McConnell has said “no, not necessary”. He made his decision a long time ago, “said Durbin. “But I think the American people are waiting for a real trial with real witnesses and evidence.”