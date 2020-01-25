Behemoth: Manchester Arena – live photo review

hippopotamus

Manchester Arena

January 16, 2020

These Polish black metallers have been busy supporting the almighty kings of extreme metal Slipknot on their “We Are Not Your Kind” tour. Melanie Smith went to photograph the opening night of the UK tour in Manchester and here we have a live photo review from Behemoth.

Behemoth has been in the death metal scene since 1991, with eleven albums under their belt, extensive tours supporting Slayer and Napalm Death, and in the meantime acquired a substantial following in the UK.

Photographing this show was like being in the Satans temple, full of atmospheric drama with smoke and fire, satanic images, occultist texts, deafening doom-laden music and it was just about my perfect kind of live shoot. I half expected that they would pick a human sacrifice from the shocking crowd who loved them so clearly. A small heart beating in the pit with the dark eyes of Nergal at the court, but I am still here to tell the story.

set list:

Solve @Tape

Wolves ov Siberia

Daimonos

Ora Pro Nobis Lucifer

Bartzabel

Rom 5: 8

Conquer everything

Ov Fire and the Void

Chant for Eschaton 2000

Coagvla @ Tap

