Behemoth shares unholy video for Rom: 5: 8 to mark the start of the tour with Slipknot

Behemoth has released a video for their new single Rom 5: 8.

It is the latest material from the band’s most recent studio album I Loved You At Your Darkest, which was released in 2018.

Nergal and co. worked with production company Grupa 13 for the promo, with Behemoth: ‘To celebrate the monumental start of the European Slipknot tour, we proudly present the official video for Rom 5: 8. Prepare your votes for legions, we’ll need them to have! “

Along with the tour with Slipknot, Behemoth will release a tour edition of I Loved You At Your Darkest on 24 January.

Along with the original album, the new version will include a four-track BBC Radio 1 session and the previously unreleased documentary Thou Darkest Art, which was recorded when the band unveiled their London art exhibition last year.

Behemoth was also recently confirmed as one of the headlines for the British Bloodstock Open Air that will take place in August next year.

Nergal and his Me And That Man project are launching their second album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 on March 27 via Napalm Records.

Behemoth: I Loved You At Your Darkest Tour Edition

1. Solving

2. Wolves Ov Siberia

3. God = dog

4. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica

5. Bartzabel

6. If crucifixion was not enough

7. Angelus XIII

8. Sabbath Mater

9. Havohej Pantocrator

10. Rom 5: 8

11. We are the next 1000 years

12. Coagula

13. Wolves Ov Siberia (Radio 1 Live Session)

14. God = Dog (Radio 1 Live Session)

15. Ecclesia Diabolica Catholica (Live session radio 1)

16. Bartzabel (Live session from Radio 1)

Behemoth: Live At Maida Vale

Nergal and co will release a Tour edition of their most recent album I Loved You At Your Darkest later this month, with this digital Maida Vale EP available separately.