Behind Bacardi’s “Back to the Bar” project, which brings consumers closer

Staying relevant in a choice-driven consumer world is difficult, even for one of the world’s most famous alcohol brands. According to Bacardi, part of the secret is ensuring that employees know where the brand comes from by stepping out of the office into the bar.

Since 2018, the brand has been running the “Back to the Bar” project, in which employees celebrate the day of the brand founders by dispensing with the keyboard and mixing a cocktail.

In India, employees cook cocktails with colleagues, but also with the management team, as everyone is asked to enter the factory building and stay closer to the place where the product is actually consumed and bought.

According to Arijit Sengupta, Director of Human Resources in India and Bacardi’s neighboring countries, the project tries to lead employees back to the time when the brand first appeared on the market.

“Bacardi’s philosophy of being close to the consumer goes back to the early years when these brands came to life. Pappy Valiente, Bacardi’s first brand ambassador, waited at Havana airport to greet the tourists and take them over for a BACARDÍ rum cocktail, while Tommy Dewar often asked his friends to order DEWAR’S in bars, whether or not it was available was, ”explains Sengupta.

“Back to the Bar” is more than just an employee initiative. It is a celebration of one of our most valued principles that every employee is a “founder” who can bring about business change. At Bacardi, our employees or primos (Spanish for cousin) are encouraged to think like salespeople regardless of their role. We firmly believe that each of our Primos should have the opportunity to spend time in the market in order to gain insight directly from our largest stakeholder – the consumer. Not only does this help us understand changing preferences and preferences, it also connects us on a personal level with our consumers, which a research study rarely delivers. We started our journey with cocktails and conversations and “Back to the Bar” is a tribute to this tradition. “

Sengupta compares this initiative with the “Walking the Factory Floor” concept for executives, in which Bacardi India boss Sanjit Randhawa participated this year to “close the gap between the boardroom and the bar”.

According to Sengupta, younger and newer talents in the industry want to work for brands that stand for the right reasons and offer empowerment. He believes that the workforce and brand identity are inextricably linked.

“The culture of a company gives the brand the reputation of an excellent job. And nothing can bring this culture to life more than our own employees. Initiatives such as “Back to the Bar” combine with Bacardi’s goal of promoting the founding mentality and promoting a progressive, trend-oriented and curious mindset within the company. This means that every employee can always do what is right for the company. It also closes the gap in which employees and consumers no longer work in isolation. This sense of personal responsibility as well as the entrepreneurial and passionate spirit make a significant contribution to building positive, motivated and growth-oriented teams, ”explains Sengupta.

This also applies to the digital world: “For us, our employees are the greatest ambassadors. Everything they represent about Bacardi in the digital or outside world makes us what we are. as a brand, employer of choice. Our office culture promotes a positive ecosystem for growth, but we are also constantly working on digital initiatives that stimulate our minds. “

Sengupta is convinced that Back to the Bar can be the springboard for further initiatives that bring the “Primos” closer to its customers.

