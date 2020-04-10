Behind the complete collapse of business at Yelp

This is the web version of the datasheet and the Fortune daily newsletter on top technology news. Sign up here for daily inbox delivery.

It took exactly three weeks after Yelp withdrew earnings guidance for investors before a number of layoffs were announced. This is how this pandemic affects even a healthy business.

Prior to March, Yelp’s biggest problem was that it wasn’t profitable enough. Spent some time on refining and trimming in 2019, improving finances. It was generally successful. When I checked in with the company earlier last week, a Wall Street analyst told Yelp that “OK.” After all, it had over $ 400 million in healthy business and banking.

Unless the United States evacuates indefinitely, Yelp will probably be fine. Even if CEO Jeremy Stopperman told employees about a massive layoff in a blog post on Thursday, the company revealed to investors that it now has nearly $ 500 million in cash on its balance sheet . The San Francisco company fired 1,000 employees and gained another 1,100. It is about one-third of the workforce and others will see their wages cut or working hours reduced.

The disruption of interest experienced by Yelp, as measured by page views and search, replaces the massive closure of the modern economy. In a blog post, Stop Perman said restaurant category traffic was down 64% from March 10. Jim is down 73%. Salon and other beauty business is 83% off. [The hilarious comments about learning buzz cuts and colleagues’ true hair colors suddenly become less interesting.]

Communicating all this is very difficult for business leaders. There was a lot of overlap between the Stopperman letter and the information contained in the company’s filing. But there were differences. In a letter, the CEO said Yelp said “reduced server costs, lowered the priorities of dozens of projects, and re-adjusted the budget based on ensuring the company’s viability [rather than growth].” Was. Perhaps in a less hopeful note, he argued that “we will eventually come out because we are finally stronger and ready to deal with the mountains and valleys.” He said. In the submissions, the company used a slightly different language. Yelp said it is “actively seeking” additional ways to maintain cash, increase liquidity, and protect its business. It believes that as the local economy recovers, demand for its products and services will recover.

Everyone guesses how long it will take and how strong it will be.

